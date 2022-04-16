The highest-paid personality on TV — that would be Judge Judy — is coming to Westerly in June to preside at the marriage of her grandson at the posh Weekapaug Inn. That is, if the Rhode Island General Assembly says its OK. A specific bill to that effect has been filed.
Now, Judge Judy bought an estate in Newport in 2018, so it sounds kind of weird to me that the state legislature needs to get involved.
In Massachusetts, you need to get some character references, fill out a form and then, if approved, you can get a one-day permission to perform a marriage.
I did that for one of my daughters a few decades back. Later I also presided at my other daughter’s wedding.
Since then, for a reason I can no longer clearly recall, I’ve become a state-certified justice of the peace, after filing out all the forms and paying a fee.
I have presided over two weddings so far, one in a private home and one at Capron Park. Both went well — in my opinion.
My wife and I, lo these many years ago, were married by a minister in her church with only a few people invited.
Since it wasn’t done in my late grandmother’s church, she often said we weren’t really married, but she got used to it and really liked my wife.
Like most people, I’ve been to a lot of weddings, big, fancy ones in crowded churches and barefoot ones on the beach down The Cape. With the pandemic, marriages and/or celebrations have been postponed for years in some cases.
Hey, there’s nothing to officiating at a wedding. A marriage is a marriage is a marriage, and personal to those involved. The presider over the ceremony is only an expediter. Unless you’re Judge Judy, of course.
Saturday sermon
“Be not inhospitable to strangers, lest they be angels in disguise.”
— Roy Marshall
Feedback
“Going through masking and vaccination shots, people don’t seem to know the difference between license and freedom,” writes George Sincavage. “They mistake license for freedom. They mistake the second amendment on guns for a right to unregulated and unregistered weapons.” He suggests: “Maybe an interesting topic for a column.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the city where in 2019 the Sox and Yankees played the first Major League baseball game in Europe. My answer: London. Getting it right were Ken D., Kathy H., Doug W., Gail B., Jack J. (“Canadiens was too easy last week”), Gail P. and Bob G. ( “Linda and I went to London in 2019 to watch the Red Sox play the Yankees. The pitching coach for the Sox was Dana Levangie. He was on my wrestling team at Whitman-Hanson in the late 1980s”). Wrong guesses included Lichtenstein, Manchester and Liverpool.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how many states have passed legislation to move to Daylight Saving Time year round. This is a multiple choice question: 1) less than 10, 2) more than 10 but less than 20, 3) more than 20 but less than 30. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
