The wife and I had surf and turf for dinner at home the other day. She had lobsters she boiled in a pot and I had Tex Barry Coney Island dogs with the woiks. She loves lobster. I love those dogs.
When it comes to dining, I have rules: I don’t want to wrestle with my food. And I don’t like to get my hands dirty when I’m eating. I even eat bone-in wings and spareribs with a knife and fork.
Don’t get me wrong, I like lobster meat — I think lazy man’s lobster was named after me. I used to love lobster atop filet mignon at Hemenway’s.
But the idea of dining on something when you need a whole toolbox on the table to do it, just doesn’t work for me. Snap, crack, poke out the flesh. If you can.
I used to tell the kids when we had lobster races on the dining room table at the summer beach house, to see which one would go in the pot last, that it was the eyeballs and the tentacles that were the best parts of a lobster. Gross, they said.
Anyway, I also used to also get a poor man’s surf and turf at Wetherlaine’s — a hot dog and a stuffie.
Chill, lobsters, you are safe with me.
Saturday sermon
“Once you understand an obsession with racial composition and white fertility to be the driving engine of Republican politics, a number of seemingly disparate movements begin to fit together into an ugly whole.”
— Talia Lavin
Be careful what you ask for …
A pickleball player stopped me in the hall at the Y the other day. Did you ever write a poem about pickleball, she asked, adding, you should. OK, here’s one, if you consider a limerick a poem. I do.
There once was a pickleball player
Whose serve never would waver
When the ball hit the paddle
It would spin and skedaddle
And the opponent would beg for a Bayer.
I didn’t know that
Many creatures on earth, from amphibians to apes to ants, have a special skill they share with us: They can do math. Fish can look at two groups and always pick the largest one to swim with. Mice can be taught to press a lever at least 40 times before pressing a second lever to get a reward.
Check out the book “Can Fish Count?” by Brian Butterworth. The sub-title is “What Animals reveal About Our Uniquely Mathematical Minds.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which two occupations have the highest expected growth rates over the next several years. The hunt was they’re both related to climate change.
My answer: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics say they are solar photovoltaic installers, No. 1, and wind-turbine service technicians, No. 2.
Getting it right, or close enough, were Bert H. and Kathy H. Wrong guesses included flood insurance salesman and lobster fisherman in Greenland or the Arctic
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what Guinness World Record was awarded to the late TV host Alex Trebek in June 2014. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.