During these troubling times, here’s something a lot of us can’t stop thinking about: What the heck is the new mascot name for Attleboro High going to be?
With the new high school opening in a couple of years, there is a movement to drop the name Blue Bombardiers — I hear students don’t know what they are and can’t spell it (I guess that’s why we need a new high school).
They want to keep the color blue, sure, so I’m wracking my brain to come up with something. How about Blue Jays, Blue Jacks or just simply, Blues.
This might be stretching it, but these also came to mind: Bluebeards, Blue Grass (not that kind), Blue Lobsters, Blutos, Blues Brothers, Blue-pers or Blue Plate Specials. OK, maybe you can do better.
AHS sweatshirts have eagles on them, but I never heard of a blue eagle and, being a bird, that suggests another kind of “bomb.”
This coming change is no offense to the Bombardier families in the area, and there are some, including my favorite hot dog czar at Coney Island in Attleboro. Here’s a thought: Let’s call them the King Arthurs ...
Saturday sermon
“Only bad witches are ugly.”
— “The Wizard of Oz”
Feedback
In my March 21 column I lampooned people who don’t wear masks. No response. In my April 11 column I described people who don’t wear masks as selfish and stupid. No response. Last week I called them Trumpers and — bam! — I’m an instant dolt.
In addition to the critical letters to the editor, I received two email responses.
“I fully follow the guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing and I voted for President Trump,” writes Laura Millhollin. “Please don’t label people. That’s being ignorant.”
“I agree with most of your comments about wearing a mask. I do in public as do my friends and family, who mostly support Trump,” writes Jeff Dawes. “To single out the non-wearers as Trump supporters is not quite accurate unless you receive your news through a narrow lens.
“Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago recently held a press conference angry at the videos she was seeing on social media. One was a house party with 30-40 black adults having a good time, no masks and I guess not many Trump voters … And how about that fly-over by the Navy thunderbirds. Thousands of New Yorkers came out and again not many masks and not many Trump voters. Beaches in CA: another blue state most without masks and social distancing? I know 57 of the 59 largest newspapers endorsed Hillary and will Biden. But when Hate for Trump clouds the thinking and coverage of those reporters how are we better served?”
OK, I deserve criticism for not making myself clear. Here’s what I meant: I don’t care how you vote. It’s none of my business. So please stop telling me. When it comes to not wearing a mask, you’re a Trumper, no matter what party you belong to, because he’s the “leader” of the no-mask movement. If I stopped wearing a mask I’d be a Trumper.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the four state capitals in the United States named for presidents.
Answer: Lincoln, Neb., Jefferson City, Mo., Madison, Wis., and Jackson, Miss. Getting it right were David Buttick, Laura Millhollin, Doug Wynne and Ellen Curran.
“My guess would be Knox, Jefferson, Lincoln and Madison,” writes another reader. “I think I got three out of four. Knox is a guess. Boy, I wish I was back in elementary school (50 years ago). I knew them all back then.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me why we abbreviate pound as “ lb.”
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA. 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.