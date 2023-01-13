Because of a Christmas gift — a “Forgotten English” calendar — I now know a one-legged donkey was a stool with one leg in the middle that was provided to those assigned to watch the coast for intruders and such (they were called the coastguard), and it was designed to capsize the moment the watcher drowsed off.
And I also know that this weekend is the traditional Feast of the Ass, an ancient tradition in Olde England.
In a depiction of the prophet Balaam, someone would ride a wooden donkey and lead a procession through town to the church, the band chanting prayers along the way.
At the church, a Mass was performed and at the end of each stanza of the hymns they shouted a “hinham” — a braying sound.
“Such was the outline of a custom more honour’d in the breach than in the observance,” wrote George Gomme in his 1890 “Manners and Customs of England.”
This is not to be confused, of course, with the French Fete des Asnes, which was an entirely different donkey festival.
So, with the devastating and disheartening war in Ukraine, secret and classified documents tucked away in both competing political camps, and with talk of cats and QAnon in Attleboro’s mayoral election, let us bray …
No, no, pray, pray.
Saturday sermon
“Even people who were once your sails can become anchors.”
— Xochitl Gonzalez
I didn’t know that
Does this sound familiar? A writer, commenting on the arrival of more modern technology, predicted it would create “forgetfulness in the learners’ souls, because they will not use their memories.”
And that it would impart “not truth but only the semblance of truth,” and those that adopt it would “appear to be omniscient and will generally know nothing.”
It would, he complained, be a “show of wisdom without the reality.”
The writer — surprise! — was Plato, who died in the 4th century BC. In his “Dialogues,” he used this language to lament the invention of the alphabet, warning that the use of text would threaten traditional memory-based arts of rhetoric.
History always ...
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many people die in the United States every year on average. I said I would give you credit if you could come within a million. And there was a bonus question: What is the average life expectancy in the U.S.? My answers: 3.38 million. And life expectancy: 77.
Getting it right was Ray P. (“I am probably way off, but I am going to guess about 1percent of 300,000,000, or 3,000,000 deaths per year. And I believe life expectancy is 78, give or take a year.”)
A wrong guess to this apparently tough question was 4.1 million (“number could be higher due to the surge of baby boomers in the ‘40s and ‘50s”) by a reader who thinks that our life expectancy is 85. I wish.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, that while we all know who the oldest president is, who was the youngest person to serve as president of the United States. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
