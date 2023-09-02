My alarm went off at 6 and it took me a minute to remember why. Dragged myself to the door of his room and went in. Hadn’t heard his alarm go off, but he was awake.
Time to get up, I said, and went downstairs to the kitchen. Got the bag of coffee out of the refrigerator. Three scoops in the filter, a dash of cinnamon. Filled the pot with water. Turned it on.
Cut a muffin in half and put it in the toaster oven. Cut a slice of watermelon and cut it into chunks.
It was light outside. In the backyard squirrels chased birds and birds chased summer.
I could hear the water running upstairs and, soon, his step on the stairs. I buttered the muffin.
How do you want your coffee? I asked. Double cream, double sugar, he answered from in front of the mirror, hairbrush in hand.
On the back of his chair in the kitchen was a new shirt he had bought himself.
I put his coffee in a Patriots mug, set it beside the muffin and watermelon.
He sipped his coffee. Gotta go, he said. Got to pick the guys up at quarter of. Back out Mom’s car so I can get going.
Take the coffee with you, I said. Nah, he answered.
I could hear his car radio until he turned the corner and headed off to school with the rest of the seniors. On the kitchen table the thin morning sunshine cast the faint shadow of a passage in time.
The first day of school. The last first day of school for me.
There was a time when three kids fought noisily in the morning for the shower, the mirror, the muffins. You never thought you’d say those were the days.
But this morning it was cold coffee, warm watermelon.
Over the years, my wife told me, I was the one who worried about the big things and missed the small things. I tried to remember my first child’s first day of school, and the second’s. Couldn’t. Only bits and pieces.
My wife always baked chocolate chip cookies the first day of school so the kids would have a special snack when they came home. She always called her friend, another mother of three, and they laughed and clicked their coffee cups over the phone to celebrate the start of school vacation, for them.
It was my turn to do the little things. My wife stayed in bed. Remembering everything.
(A version of this column was printed in The Sun Chronicle on Sunday, Sept. 13, 1992.)
