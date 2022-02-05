“A lot is two words!!” Beth Difiore emailed me, complete with those exclamation points. She is referring to the headline on last week’s column and she is correct — although I would likely have spelled it as one word also. Let me explain further.
It is a misconception among many readers that reporters or columnists write the headlines that appear on their stories and opinion pieces.
I have been both a reporter and an editor, each for many years. As a reporter, you always passed the buck up to your editor. Hey, I just write the stuff, they decide what page it goes on, and where on that page, and write the headlines. As an editor, I would argue that the story was so poorly written the headline was the best part.
But reporters and editors make mistakes, As I said, I would have spelled it “alot” if I was writing the headline.
On a practical basis, here’s how I work: I write a draft of a column on Tuesdays, polish it on Wednesday morning and send it in by noon Wednesday for publication Saturday on the Opinion Page. That’s my deadline. I know pretty much where the story is going on the page, so I write to my constraints: usually between 550 and 650 words.
I write it in Word at home, email it to my editor, who sometime during the next few days converts it to the proper font and spacing, adds my picture, writes a headline and places it on the electronic page. We rarely see each other and rarely need to talk, unless he has a question about something I wrote. I see the headline and the placement on the page the same time you do.
In the pandemic era, many reporters also work from home, too, and the newsroom — which I confess I also rarely visit — is sometimes a pretty lonely place. But the paper comes out six days a week, even with snow, storm and pox.
In the end, I retired from the paper about nine years ago, and a lot of things have changed since then. (Beth, note my spelling in that sentence.)
Saturday sermon
“History will have to record the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of bad people, but the appalling silence of good people.”
— Martin Luther King Jr.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what traditional winter activity is illegal in eight Rhode Island communities. My answer: Throwing snowballs.
Getting it right were Kathy H., Bert H., Nancy M., Colleen V. and Doug W. (“In my youthful neighborhood, we sharpened our snowball skills on passing Hood Milk trucks”). Wrong guesses included ice fishing.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what was the most common thing used to erase pencil marks before the eraser was invented. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations to Columns for Kids totaled $55 in January. Thank you.
Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. For the 29 months since I started this, our monthly average is $258, so we’re doing great. The dollar total so far for Columns for kids is $7,491. Take a bow.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.