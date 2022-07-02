‘Tis the season for bombs bursting in air, so I spent some time last week looking for a Thunder Shirt. For me.
OK, just kidding, I like loud noises, intense weather like hurricanes and heat waves, and volcanic eruptions — although I have little real-time experience with the latter.
But in Japan they do, and since we’re talking about animals, sort of, have you ever heard of the nine-tailed fox demoness roaming north of Tokyo?
Back in March a volcanic rock split in half in Nikko National Park. The 6-foot-tall rock has long been associated with a Japanese legend of an evil fox spirit haunting a killing stone. Hey, I don’t make this stuff up. I couldn’t. It was all over the Japanese news media and social media, of course.
The evil fox fits right in with a general feeling of apocalypse prevalent in the world today. I wonder why …
Has the famous fox affected anyone? No one’s sure because, get this, it is unlucky in Japan to discuss bad luck. I like that.
Speaking of scary plagues, how about those 2-inch-long Mormon crickets in Oregon. Not only do they ravage crops, they are cannibalistic and eat each other, dead or alive. What’s next, Amish arachnids?
Now, don’t even get me started on Hank the Tank, a 500-pound bear that broke into homes near Lake Tahoe, or Holy Fire ceremonies in Israel, or monkeypox or Goddess of Democracy figurines in Hong Kong. Accept it, the world is changing in some weird ways. But it always does.
Saturday sermon
“Look to the future. That’s why our feet point forward, not backward.”
— Thrity Umrigar
Past and future
In a recent exchange of presents, I received a new rugby ball. If I can figure out how to inflate it, maybe I can revive my flagging rugby career. New England Free Jacks, look out.
My spouse, on the other hand. received a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset — and I have no idea how to make it work. The instructions were minimal and the website inaccessible. Can anyone out there help me? Please.
Feedback
After last week’s column about brain exercises, a reader suggested an online game called Seven Little Letters, which they do every day. Oh, and the answer to the 30-Seond Mystery last week is Amelia Earhart.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the capitals of Nevada, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah have in common that makes them different from every other state capital. My answer: They each end with city; Carson City, Jefferson City, Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City.
Getting it right were Bert H., Bob G., Doug W., Carol W., William D., Linda A., Kathy H., John D., Janice M., Charles B., Al F., Ron K. (“Wow, is this a lay-up!”) and Terence O. (“They all have city at the end and have more than one word in their name. There are only five other capitals that have more than one word in their names.”)
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what kind of tree and grasshopper relative go by the same name. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.