I worked at the city polls last week and, to understate, business was kind of slow. You had time to finish a book during your shift. Which set me to thinking about what could be done to get more voters to exercise their inalienable rights.
Ever been to a world 7s rugby tournament? I had the pleasure twice, once in Las Vegas and once in San Francisco. Know what is sometimes more interesting than the matches? The fans. They dress up. Fans for teams from Africa come in full regalia, including drums. Canadian fans come dressed as Mounties.
The Scottish boosters bring their kilts and bagpipes.
So, how about this: Let’s make voting more fun. How? By dressing up the poll workers.
Wouldn’t a voter like to be met at the entrance to the polls by a clown with a red, nose, big shoes and a honking horn?
And checked in by a cowgirl or a cowboy or a witch?
And put their ballots in the counting machine watched over by a poll worker dressed as a policeman? Wait, there are already two police officers at each precinct. But, overall, I think this idea might help get out the vote.
Now, a table of snacks or a salad bar would also be a great thing — but an open bar might be a tad over the top.
So how about a folk singer or a jazz trio or a mariachi band? After all, voting is serious business.
Costumes and fun would definitely work. Me? I think I’d make a great drag queen …
Saturday sermon
“A little rebellion now and then is a good thing.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Passing comment
I heard an unusual idea on the radio the other morning: Vice President Kamala Harris should drop out as Joe Biden’s running mate and be replaced by Barack Obama. Then, if something happens to Biden during his second term, you’d have an experienced president to step right in. Brilliant. And constitutionally sound.
While no one can be elected president more than twice, Obama’s assumption to the presidency would be by default, not election.
Feedback
“Until recently I have viewed cremation as simply too final,” writes a reader. “But, I have to say that after reading last week’s column I feel myself ‘warming up’ to the idea. Yuk! Yuk! Get it?”
And somebody must have been listening to my rant last week about the poor coverage of the Free Jacks pro rugby team. Last week’s Sunday Globe had their match listed on its sports-on-TV section. Oh, and they beat Seattle.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, what percentage of the about 9.5 million American families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have at least one family member working. My answer: More than three-quarters. And more than one third of those families have two or more workers. So much for the couch potato myth …
Getting it right was Carol W. (80 percent). Wrong answers included a sarcastic minus 90 percent.
And Ellen C. writes: “My guess is that 90 percent of those who receive SNAP benefits have a person in the house working. It might be higher but, sadly, many retirees and people with disabilities are unable to afford enough food. Tragic.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, that since COVID has fallen to the No. 4 cause of death in the U.S., what now are at least two of the three causes of more deaths. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week. And Happy Juneteenth of I don’t see you Monday.