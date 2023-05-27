“To sleep — to sleep perchance to dream — aye there’s the rub,” wrote Billy Shakespeare. But dreams may not be the worst rub.
Say you sleep in your lifetime an average of eight hours a day, maybe a little less now if you’re older, and a little longer in your youth.
So eight hours of sleep a day is 2,920 hours of sleep in a year, or about 122 days. Say you live to be 80. That’s 233,600 hours of sleep or 9,733 days of sleep in a lifetime. Like your mother used to tell you, you’re sleeping your life away.
I heard that in ancient times they practiced two sleeps. People went to bed, slept, got up after a few hours and did some tasks for gain or pleasure, and then went back to sleep for a few more hours.
Unfortunately, there’s no substitute for sleep. So dream as if you’re living those fantasies …
Saturday sermon
“Hey, Charlie, I think about you / Every time I pass a fillin’ station / On account of all that grease / You used to wear in your hair.”
— Tom Waits, “Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis”
Curiouser and curiouser …
After last week’s column about guns and mental health, I told my wife not to open the door to strangers and not to stand too long in front of windows. But — surprise! — the only comments I received were positive.
After an opening blasphemy — “I will confess that I am not a regular reader of your weekend column” — an Attleboro reader went on to write: “But I want to applaud your column. People of good conscience and broader perspective need to speak up, clearly and with passion. These are difficult times that require all hands on deck. As a fellow retiree, I feel we foolishly let things get to this state in our time. Sadly, we need to fight to change this world we have handed to our children.”
“You knocked it out of the proverbial park,” wrote another reader. “Keep on keeping on.”
Wrote another reader: “Just wanted to take a quick moment to tell you that my wife and I read your column each week. We are in our early 40s with young kids, so time is difficult to find with our busy schedules. Because we often barely have time for the paper, I usually have to read my wife your column out loud each week while we are making dinner or lunch.
“Last week, we laughed out loud the entire time while reading about the correlation between gun ownership and mental health. It was sad how accurate your comments were, but they were softened with the humorous way you presented it. Thanks for the laugh!”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, if Serbia is the third-highest country for possession of guns in the world at 39 firearms per 100 people, what countries rank first and second. My answer: the United States with 121 firearms per 100 people and Yemen with 53 per 100. Serbia, by the way, is tied with Montenegro.
Getting it right was Bert H. Most respondents got the U.S. right. Second-place guesses included Somalia and Russia.
One reader questioned my stats: “I think you are incorrect. On a per capita basis, the U.S. is No. 1, followed by Yemen, the Falklands(!) and then Switzerland. Serbia is number 5.”
My answer came from a May 7 New York Times story in The Boston Globe citing the 2018 Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based research group.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what planet-warming is doing to birds: Are their bodies getting smaller and wings longer? Or vice versa. Or are both bodies and wings getting smaller, or bigger? Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.