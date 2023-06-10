I wrote this in a long poem about life after death: “better yet/just throw me in the pond/with rocks in my pockets/so I can rest in pieces …”
It seems I wasn’t being creative enough. There are today multitudes of non-morbid ways to deal with remains. Burial used to be the only way in Western culture, but cremation has since overtaken that.
Crematoriums in England and Sweden are capturing heat from the natural gas used in the cremation process to generate electricity. And that’s only the beginning.
There’s a company, LifeGem, that will take the carbon out of your ashes, heat it, press it and turn it into a diamond. Depending on what diamond and what cut you choose, it could cost you about $25,000.
There is also a method to “cremate” a body in a tank of water, instead of with fire.
How about this: For about $3,800, a UK-based company called And Vinyl will press your ashes into a record that plays 24 minutes of music, 12 minutes a side.
Now, this is my favorite, especially with the holidays coming:
You can have your cremains mixed with gunpowder and shot up into the night sky in a final show of sparkling color and loud booms, by Heavenly Stars Fireworks. Their cheapest package is $632 and includes “the finest explosions available at over 100 feet, incorporating gold tails to green peonies, crackling dragon eggs and red and blue chrysanthemum bursts.”
Now you’re talking …
Saturday sermon
“Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours.”
— Yogi Berra
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when schools allow “unsafe” books in their libraries? Well, the Davis School District in Utah with 72,000 students banned a book for elementary and middle school students because portions of it were too vulgar or too violent. The book? The Bible.
Feedback
“I, too, loved your recent column about guns,” wrote a reader. “You hit the bullseye with that one.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what distinguished member of Congress described Democrats as “night creatures, witches, vampires and ghouls,” and “Satan-worshipping pedophiles” and also said, “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they’ve already started the killings.”
My answer: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Georgia). Getting it right was just about everybody, but several were thrown off by my use of “distinguished.”
“That word is usually used in a positive context,” writes Kenneth C. “The only thing positive about that statement was that it was positively ignorant. First thought, was Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is the epitome of ignorant.”
Also getting it right were PMM, Arlene M., (“You used the word distinguished, which threw me off. Sarcasm, I presume?”), Carol W., Bob G. (“She is such a whack job”) , Ellen C. (“The ‘mean girl’ who thinks Congress is like middle school”), Doug W. (“Did their legislature gerrymander her district to include all the mental hospitals in the Peach State?”) and Sandra L. (“She travels here daily from another planet”).
“My answer: None!” writes Robert S. “No distinguished member of Congress would ever say something like that. There are some ‘less than distinguished’ members who could have said that but they don’t deserve to be recognized for their behavior.” Adds Al F.: “It’s a trick question. Anyone that says that crap about Democrats is not at all distinguished.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what percentage of the about 9.5 million American families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have at least one family member working.
Columns for Kids
Your donations for May totaled $210. The kids thank you. That brings our year-to-date total to $1,385 for a monthly average of $277. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.