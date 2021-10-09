“Once I was young and had so much more orientation and could talk with nervous intelligence about everything, and with clarity …”
Thus begins “The Subterraneans” by Lowell native son Jack Kerouac, published in 1958. I can remember reading parts of this book aloud to friends at night under the streetlamp in the neighborhood schoolyard, wishing we had cheap wine to drink out of a passed bottle — OK, maybe we did. The topic and the writing style were so new, so wild, so not-Eisenhower, that we howled ala Allen Ginsburg.
Later came Kerouac’s “On the Road” and later still I did that myself, hitchhiking back and forth across the country. I was a beatnik.
Now, fast forward six decades. An email is forwarded to me by the newspaper office. It’s from Joyce Buckingham of Foxboro. She remembers me writing about Kerouac in a column sometime back in the dim past, and she has a copy of “The Subterraneans” she wants to give me.
“I have had a book that my uncle gave me many, many years ago, as he was a book distributor with the old Campbell & Hall in Boston,” she wrote in her email. “He gave me a special edition (linen bound) that I think Oreste might be interested in, and it would by my pleasure for him to take it, as I am 82 ... it would be my pleasure to know this book has been passed on to someone who appreciated the works of Jack Kerouac.”
I emailed Joyce back and she generously offered to mail me the book. “Oreste, I am so happy that you would like to have the copy of ‘The Subterraneans!” Joyce wrote. “Hopefully, this will be passed along in your family when the time is right.” It arrived a few days later.
It is now on my bookshelf, abutting all the books Kerouac had ever written, including a tattered paperback copy of “The Subterraneans.” Yeah, some books you hang on to.
Correction: Last week I wrote that I had been going to that cottage in Sandwich for more than 20 years. I’m told it was more like 40 years. Hey, what’s two decades …
Saturday sermon
“News, if unreported, has no impact. It might as well have not happened at all.”
— Gay Talese
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what percentage of all college athletes earn a degree. My answer: 90 percent. Correct were Kathy H., Ron K. and Bert H. One guess was 50 percent.
“On my first day in college, I remember at an orientation meeting I was told to look at the people sitting on either side of me,” writes Joan G., who guessed 65 percent. “Then I was told, in four years one of those people wouldn’t be there because they had left school. I didn’t think it would be me, but it was! I returned several years later and completed my degree at a different university.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the name of the muscles in the front of the upper arm and the back of the upper leg, that bodybuilders like to pump up. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Your September contributions to Columns for Kids was $120. Thank you. That brings our total for this year to $3,970 and for the 25 months since we began to $7,341. It works like this: I said I could continue to contribute my weekly column to the paper as long as reader contributions averaged $150 a month. You guys are great.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
