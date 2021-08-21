Isn’t it strange how the word trillions seems to roll off your tongue? That’s 12 zeros, right, or a 3? (See last week’s column.) The infrastructure bill before Congress will cost $3.5 trillion. The American taxpayers paid $2 trillion for the now-ended wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — all of it borrowed, by the way. The war bill should be paid up sometime in 2050 at an accumulated interest cost of $6.5 trillion.
The increase in food stamps is only $20 billion a year, but in 10 years that comes to 2e9 (look it up) which sounds like an awful lot of money but, hey, can you really feed somebody for a month on 150 bucks? Maybe we can get some billionaires to chip in.
Millionaires used to be a big deal, but not anymore.
Forbes says that in the past year a new billionaire was created in the U.S. every 17 hours on average. The richest people in the world now number 2,755, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and — Kim Kardashian.
There are 40 billionaires in New England, and Massachusetts has the most with 24, including brand names like Robert Kraft and Herb Chambers.
Connecticut is next with 12, and Rhode Island and Maine have one each. Pity poor Vermont and New Hampshire, two of only seven states without a resident billionaire.
I must confess I personally don’t know any billionaires. Nor do I want to try living on a $150 a month food budget. But I’d like to see what it’s like to be a billionaire. That’s 9 zeros, right? (See last week’s column.)
Saturday sermon
“You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.”
— Fortune cookie
Feedback
“I remember having that one and a bagful of others ready and waiting way back in the ’70s when I worked for the Boy Scouts of America organizing Cub Scout packs,” writes Doug Wynne about my recent Mount Rushmore question. “Riddles are great ice-breakers when someone in their 30s is talking to a gang of 8 to 10- year-olds.
“At a yard sale I once bought a very thick book of riddles to hone that ability. In my haste, I did not notice that a prior owner had torn out all the answer pages! I quickly donated the book to a library book sale,” he writes, adding, “I often wonder how many handfuls of hair (brunette or otherwise) have been torn out because those pages were.”
Notes Bill Sheehan: “Regarding errors/typos in print, they are so common these days that folks need to ignore them and not waste time pointing them out. It’s the sloppy times we live in now.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the five countries in the world that end with the letter “L.” My answer: Portugal, Brazil, Senegal, Nepal and Israel. Getting it right were Kathy H., Arlene M., Ellen C., Ron K., Bill S., Bert H., Gerry F. and Judy R., and the teams of Doug and Judy W., Jane and Herb E., Gail B. and Walter G., Arlene and Chuck B. Frankly, I thought this would be tougher.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, and in honor of VaxMillions, in what world city was the first lottery established, in 1530. Hint: It’s a woman’s name.
Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761 www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
