What’s a grandfather to do during a time of pandemic? Just the usual, I guess, support the grandkids and give them lots of things they don’t need. Well, that’s not always true.
I never spend quarters — unless I need to put air in my tires — and save them all. When I see her, I give them to one of my granddaughters, who has a coin-operated washer and dryer where she lives. I used to save them for her mother, but now they take credit cards.
Another granddaughter likes crossword puzzles, so I double-print the Wall Street Journal Saturday puzzle, keep one, and give her a stack of them when I see her.
Some of my grandsons are also into puzzles, especially Jumble, so I save a whole lot of them, and Sudokus, in a small shopping bag and get them to them when I can.
The message is always the same: I don’t care if you solve them or toss them or use them to start campfires or stick the quarters in a soda machine. I never ask.
The over-riding message to all of them is, simply, I think of you every day.
I can see them in the future getting married and getting quarters, crosswords and Jumbles every couple of weeks from their grandfather. Their spouses will roll their eyes and, hopefully, my grandkids will wink.
What’s this guy’s problem? the spouses will ask. Well, maybe it ain’t …
Saturday sermon
“When they call the roll in the Senate, the senators do not know whether to answer ‘Present’ of ‘Not Guilty.’”
— Theodore Roosevelt
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me in the movie “The Quiet Man,” where John Wayne’s character Sean Thornton is from.
This proved to be a very interesting question.
“Ireland, of course,” write Marie and Bob. Well, his parents were Irish, but he was an American.
“I think the correct answer is Innisfree,” writes Bob. “Linda and I usually watch the movie on St. Patrick’s Day. Finally, we have been to Ireland several times. Cong is always one of our stops for a night. Linda and I drink multiple pints of beer at Pat Cohan’s. The owners have fixed it up the same as it was in the movie. We will be headed to Cong again once this damn virus is under control.”
“My aunt and I talk about your column every week,” writes Ron. “I didn’t get a chance to guess. Her answer is Pennsylvania. If correct, the credit goes to Bea Knowles.”
Well, Ron and Bea, we’re getting there.
“So, is this week’s question a trick question?” writes Doug. “Depending on how one defines ‘from,’ then Sean Thornton could be considered as from his birthplace, i.e. Innisfree, or from where his mother emigrated when he was a babe-in-arms and thus where he grew up, i.e. Pittsburgh. In the movie Michael O’Flynn placed Pittsburgh in Massachusetts when introducing Sean to one of the other characters, but the last I knew it has pretty much always been in Pennsylvania. I’ll stick my neck out and say that Pittsburgh, Penn., is the answer to your question.”
Well, to be strict, in the movie they say he is from Pittsburgh, Mass., generally acknowledged as a cinematic faux pas.
Frankly, when I watched the movie over St. Patrick’s Day, I thought they said Pittsfield, Mass. Too many Powers, maybe. Guess I was wrong — like everybody else.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, in which Attleboro area community you would find the Women Veterans Memorial Bridge. And I bet you’ve probably been over it many, many times.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
