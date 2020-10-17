Halloween is coming, and we all know what that means. The ghouls and ghosts and vampires and lycanthropes — OK, werewolves — will be out in force begging candy. Maybe.
Vampires have always been my favorites, from Bela Lugosi to Anne Rice.
And vampires are real. They walk among us. Maybe somebody you know is one. Really. There are eight vampires in Massachusetts, which is just as many as there are in all of Canada.
How do I know this? I just got off the phone with the guy who counts them.
Dr. Stephen Kaplan of Elmhurst, N.Y., — his doctorate is in sociology — heads up the World Famous Vampire Research Center and he has been counting vampires since 1972.
So I called him. And found out things were worse than I thought. The number of vampires has exploded since a 1983 survey showed there were 35 vampires in the United States. It’s now over 500. Eight of them live in Massachusetts. And six in Rhode Island
A real vampire, Dr. Kaplan told me, is someone who has a physiological need to drink blood. In other words, they don’t do it for fun.
Those who do are giving real vampires a bad name, he says.
He told me the average female vampire is 5’8” tall, weighs 118 pounds, has green eyes and blonde hair and looks about 20.
The average male vampire is 5’10”, weighs 150 pounds and looks as though he’s 21.
Know anybody like that? If you do, check them out quick, because the doctor told me vampires don’t live forever.
Well, bummer.
(Deja vu? A longer version of this column was printed in the paper on Sunday, Oct. 26, 1990.)
Saturday sermon
“Rage is the only quality which has kept me, or anybody I have ever studied, writing columns for newspapers.”
— Jimmy Breslin
Feedback
“As you know, we have always had mail-in absentee ballots, which were a tiny fraction of what these election offices will receive in the November election,” writes a reader about a recent column. “Georgia found over 1,000 ballots where people voted twice, once by mail and in person. It took two weeks to catch the double voting ... So mail your ballot on Monday and vote on Tuesday. Let’s see what unforeseen issues crop up with 100 million mail-in ballots.
He adds: “Yes, I did vote by mail in the primary. I can never be certain the vote was actually counted and processed by the U.S. mail and by the town office election clerks. In person next time.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which planet is closest to the Earth.
My answer: Venus.
Doug Wynne got it right. “My heart says Mars,” writes Ron King, “however my head says Mercury. I’ll go with my heart.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what dogs, which don’t sweat through their skins like humans, do to regulate their body temperature.
