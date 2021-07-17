Know what you did and who you were with a year ago, July 17, 2020? I do. I visited neighbors in their home. How about tomorrow, July 18, 2020? I watered my garden and didn’t talk with anyone outside my home all day.
Yesterday, July 16, 2020, was a busy day.
I got a haircut, talked with a neighbor, had lunch at La Familia in Easton, visited The Dollar Store, Big Lot and Dollar Tree, and stopped at City Spirits.
Yes, I’ve kept a daily pandemic log since March 3, 2020. After 14 days, I cross out the date.
The weirdness is I still keep a log. It’s a habit hard to break. Sure, you might argue that the pandemic is gone, but it’s not forgotten. Who doesn’t keep a mask handy in their car, in their coat pocket or their purse, on a table by their front door.
Is there still a need to keep a daily contact log? Probably not. And maybe.
Remember how Supreme Court justice Kavenaugh kept a detailed “diary” on his calendar, about who he had beers with and where? I thought that was a little anal, but now I’m not so sure.
I suspect I’ll keep my log for a while. Old habits die hard. Especially after 17 months. And I know 14 days ago today, July 3, I stayed home all day. I’m sure it was raining …
Saturday sermon
“The reason why worry kills more people than work is because more people worry than work.”
— Robert Frost
Feedback
In regards to last week’s column about the New England Free Jacks rugby team Joan Gustaff writes: “My nephew played rugby. Never could watch him play. Too violent for me!”
Well, it looks violent, yeah, but it’s not so bad on the field. Rugby players quote this maxim: Soccer is a gentlemen’s game played by ruffians; rugby is a ruffians’ game played by gentlemen.
Oh, and did I mention my granddaughter played rugby in college and later …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what two work tools were shown on the flag of the former Soviet Union. My answer: a hammer and sickle. Correct were Bertha H., Mike N., Joan G., Bob G., Donna B., David B., Joe H., Lisa M., Doug W., Dan W., Kathy H., Carol W., Gail P., Gail B. and Walter G., Sandra L., and Elaine Y.
Dan, Kathy and Doug noted that the hammer represents industrial workers and the sickle, agricultural workers. Bertha wrote that above the hammer and sickle is a star outlined in gold.
“Is it the dentist drill and handcuffs, or am I confusing it with the North Korean flag?” quips Terrence O.
Lastly, this: “C’mon man — hammer & sickle — bigger challenge next week?” OK, Joe, you got it.
I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what 20-year-old became in 1967 the youngest winner ever of what contest? Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
You guys donated $785 in June to Columns for Kids to help the Council for Children. Thank you. That brings our six-month total to $3,395, a 37 percent increase over donations in all of 2020. To date you’ve given a total of $6,766 since September 2019.
It works like this: I contribute my column to the paper as long as donations average $150 a month — and that hasn’t been a problem so far. The kids thank you. Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.
