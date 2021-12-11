Besides letters to the editor, last week’s column picking on unvaccinated people drew an unusual half a dozen personal emails to me, ranging from — and I paraphrase here — “What a joy” to “What a jerk.”
They were split kind of evenly. The unvaccinated correspondents argued they had no faith in the vaccine we have all been brainwashed into accepting, which was one of the fears I iterated in last week’s column, and that Big Pharma and the media — including The Sun Chronicle — are just not telling the truth, the whole truth and being selective in allowing public criticism of the pandemic and the vaccines.
The correspondence pointed to another fear I had not thought of: the fear of being known as an anti-vaxer, because I asked each writer if I could quote from their emails for this column and attribute the comments to them.
The responses varied from absolutely not, to use what you want, to only use my first name, to show me what you are going to write before you publish it, to you can quote me only if you use my whole email unedited — all 943 words of it. This whole column, by directive, runs between 550 and 650 words each week.
I appreciate the feedback, really I do. Maybe somebody is actually reading this stuff and not just testing their brains with the Smarter questions. When I run into someone and they tell me they read my column, my usual response is, “Oh, so you’re the one.”
I told one correspondent that if they took the time and made the effort to send me an email about my column rather than, say, writing a letter to the editor, they should expect me to quote them and identify them if I wish. They said they would never write again.
Anonymity in the Smarter section is OK, but not in my column feedback section. That’s something I insisted on when I was publisher, even on our internet site.
But there is a lot of distrust and fear out there. I see that more clearly now. One detractor called me an “old timer.” Ouch. That stung worse than the needle.
Saturday sermon
“If a problem has no solution, it may not be a problem, but a fact — not to be solved, but to be coped with over time.”
— Shimon Peres
I didn’t know that
In an evolutionary development apparently designed to frustrate poachers, some elephants in Africa are now being born without tusks.
Feedback
“The E.O. Wilson quote in last week’s column is from his great book, ‘The Meaning of Human Existence’, and I recommend it highly” writes old friend Roy Belcher of Attleboro. “It’s less than 100 pages and packed with important concepts.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which three cities the U.S. Postal Service connected when it first initiated airmail in 1918. My answer: Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia. Getting it right were Bert H., Kathy H. and Gerry H. (“As a history buff and a person who works for the United States Postal Service, I found this question interesting.”)
Wrong guesses included Atlantic City and Boston.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what country the world’s highest passenger railway passes through, at 16,627 feet. Hint: It actually goes through two countries and I’ll accept either one. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
