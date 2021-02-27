It’s the last weekend in February, so goodbye winter and hello spring. On the calendar, spring is only 21 days away.
Even though I have Pennsylvania roots, I don’t put much stock in Phil. I like Ms. G, the official Massachusetts groundhog, who did not see her shadow.
Spring is the good news about March — which, by the way, is named after Mars — but Sunday, March 14, is the bad news. That’s the day we mess with our clocks again and — POOF! — an hour of our lives disappears.
March is also Irish-American Month and National Irish-American Heritage Month, but they won’t be marching on St. Patrick’s Day — again. More importantly, zeppoles will be around on St. Joe’s Day, March 19.
It is also the time we celebrate National Celery, National Frozen Food and National Peanut Month. Well, some of us do. March is also Red Cross and Social Worker Month.
March 1 is a historic day, the day we celebrate National Pig, National Peanut Butter Lovers and World Compliment Day. Remember that last one and don’t be so stingy.
And I love March 2, Old Stuff Day, and March 3, If Pets Had Thumbs Day. March 4 is Hug a GI Day (look it up, kids) and March 5 is Multiple Personality Day (who will you be next Friday?).
And on Saturday, March 6, well, we’ll see you back here …
Saturday sermon
“Certainty is reassuring, but one can only learn by doubting.”
— Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Dumb and dumber
The governor’s hair may, indeed, be on fire for screwing up the launch of the vaccine registration site, but he made a bigger mistake by taking away the local board of health vaccination clinics. What a wrong-headed move.
Those of us who received a shot at LaSalette know it was a smooth, efficient, stress-less experience.
Nobody could do it better. Hopefully those of us scheduled for our second shots after March 1 will still get them there.
Heard at the bar
I’m retraining my brain. Even now when I hear or read phrases like, “The president today …” or “The White House has launched …” I cringe and ask myself, Now what has that jerk done? Then I realize it’s not THAT president or THAT White House. It’s going to take some time ...
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, under presidents of which party in the past nine decades has the economy grown fastest.
“I believe that Democratic presidents have grown the economy faster than Republicans,” writes Bob, correctly.
“I just flipped a coin. It came up heads so I guess my answer is the Democratic party,” writes Ron, adding: “I have no idea otherwise.”
It’s surprising, to me, but since 1933 the economy has grown at an annual rate of 4.6 percent under Democratic presidents, says a New York Time analysis, and 2.4 percent under Republicans. Of the 14 presidents in that period, the presidents are split evenly between parties.
When I was growing up, they used to say electing Republicans meant a good economy and electing Democrats meant war.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the nine-letter word with five ‘E’s in it that describes someone who protects honey producers.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
