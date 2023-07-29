In today’s wonderful world you can get anything delivered to your door, at least as long as the trucks keep running. That’s everything from clothes to a case of wine to an office chair to a Christmas tree to a pie to flowers to toilet paper to groceries. Maybe even a gun. But in the old days it was different.
You could get milk and eggs delivered, sure, dropped off into metal boxes at your back door that supposedly kept them chilled and fresh. The milkman and his truck were a common site in the neighborhood I grew up in, as was the ice truck.
Everybody needed a block of ice to keep in the top of their ice box, because no one had a refrigerator. In the summer the driver would toss small chunks of ice off his trucks to us sweaty kids so we could put them in our mouths and cool off.
And on Saturday mornings the farmer would come by, selling fresh fruits and vegetables off the sides of his truck.
Another sight in my neighborhood was a tinker. He’d take your damaged pots and pans and umbrellas and bring them back repaired the next week. He always had a half dozen umbrellas strapped on his back, so we kids called him The Umbrella Man.
At my grandparents home, where I spent my childhood, two loaves of Italian bread were dropped off at the back door every couple of days by a bakery truck driver.
Of course, the newspaper was delivered every afternoon, and some people left the week’s payment of 75 cents and a dime tip in the metal milk box.
I remember that when we lived closer to downtown in Attleboro, I had this deal with the friendly liquor store owner on the square. I’d call and tell them what I wanted, they would deliver it to my back porch the same day, and then they’d bill me monthly by mail. That was in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and it was great — and way ahead of its time.
Saturday sermon
“Never want a job so much that you’re afraid to do your job.”
— Dennis Murphy
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, once Oregon passes pending legislation, which state will be the only one left where you can’t pump your own gas. My answer: New Jersey.
Getting this popular question it right were PMM, Bob G. (“My wife’s job takes her there from time to time. Her boss is not allowed to pump gas.”), Ellen C., Bob S. (“… where you might get shot if you’re caught pumping your own gas”), Bob K., John D. (“Every time we travel the New Jersey Turnpike the gas pump lines are slow. But it is nice to sit inside your car on a very hot or very cold day.”), Nancy R., Lynne A., Ray P., Joe H., Peter P., Doug W. (“This one I know cold because my oldest brother was a Methodist minister in Northern New Jersey for the better part of 40 years. We visited many times over those years, and the first time I got out of my car and was about to grab the nozzle, I was yelled at — very loudly — by the attendant.”), Thomas F., Gerry F., Lewis W. and Wini P.
Oh, and Texas got two wrong guesses.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how much a Barbie doll cost when it debuted in March 1959. You can be off by a buck. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.