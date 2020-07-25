Let’s talk about masks. But in a non-political, non-medical way.
Masks are neat. It’s like every day is Halloween. And there are so many colors and styles and motifs to choose from. You can match your mood. Feeling snarly today? Now where did I put that pit bull mask …
Without a face, you judge strangers by their voice, by their attitude, by those windows to the soul — their eyes.
Behind a mask you can hide an aquiline nose, a droopy mouth, a floppy ‘stache, thin and untinted lips. You are judged by others mostly by your manner and other, more subtle, clues.
With people that know you it’s a different story. I don’t know how many times I’ve walked, masked, into somewhere I haven’t been in months and everyone says, “Hey, Rusty, how ya been?”
Your body stature, the way you walk, maybe your hairstyle give you away, and right away.
Masks are not equalizers, but they tell you that you are more than your face.
Even the few brazen and masked bank robbers and hold-up guys of late have been ID’d and caught.
Of course, as of today only 28 of 50 states require masks in public. So you readers from those other 22 states just skip this column.
Masks, as I said, are neat. You should start thinking now about what mask you are going to wear at Christmas and on vacation next summer.
Saturday sermon
“If we were to wake up some morning and find that everyone was the same race, creed and color, we would find some other reason for prejudice by noon.”
— George Aiken
Going viral
Some in high places are treating the COVID-19 pandemic like the Vietnam War. Just declare victory, pull out and get back to business as usual.
Pass the quarantini.
Heard at the bar
I have only five bottles of great Goya Jamaican ginger beer left.
I’m sure going to miss those Dark and Stormies.
I have to vote with my cocktail.
I didn’t know that
The world generates nearly 2,900 calories of food a day for every person on Earth. Yet a quarter of the populace suffers from food insecurity and a fifth of the world’s children are stunted. And modern food production has created massive degradation of soil, water, biodiversity and climate.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the larva of a butterfly or a moth is best known as.
“My guess is pupa,” writes a reader. Sorry. It’s best known as a caterpillar.
“I think it may be the caterpillar phase. Hope I’m right,” writes Nancy Osiensky. “Thanks for the fun column last week.”
“Caterpillar. Or maybe nymph,” writes Martha Iannazzi Conti. “Caterpillar,” agrees Dan West, adding, “What two differences are there between butterflies and moths? Butterflies have smooth antennas, and moths have furry ones, and butterflies rest with their wings up, moths with their wings down.”
Thanks, Dan. Now I’m smarter.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
Welcome to the discussion.
