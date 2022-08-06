I received this email from Bill LaPlante of Rehoboth about last week’s column about early phones:
“Just yesterday my wife asked me why I use VanDyke as a user ID in some applications. I told her it was the phone company’s code for the first two numbers of our telephone numbers in the Taunton area when I was growing up.
“It took me a moment to realize the ‘CA’ in the headline on your column represented the first two numbers in the phone company’s code for the Attleboro area. Although I only lived about 12 miles away from Attleboro, I never knew what the CA stood for, nor do I remember it being used at any time during my long association with Attleboro while working at Texas Instruments starting in 1968.
“Please enlighten me.”
Since I don’t write the headlines on my columns, I contacted my editor and asked him to enlighten me, too. So he sent me data from a reliable source: me. Turns out that back in December 2011 I wrote about telephone exchange names. That column began like this:
“Growing up in Pennsylvania, I was most accustomed to Hemlock, but when I moved to Attleboro I found it a Castle, which I often entered through the Southgate. Things were Evergreen here, and there was Myrtle in the Kingswood, and famous people — Edison, Blackburn, Vandyke, Atlas — lived hereabouts …
“OK, enough of this mythic tale.
“But, then, what do Atlas, Blackburn, Castle, Edison, Evergreen, Hemlock, Kingswood, Myrtle, Southgate and Vandyke have in common.
“Well, Grasshopper, these were all local telephone exchanges. Still confused?
“Well, once upon a time, starting in 1910 and up until the mid-1970s in most places, a quaint system of exchange names were used to distinguish between phone numbers and to identify communities.
“You could dial Castle yourself, using the first two letters, CA, and thus end up dialing 222-7000, the main number at The Sun Chronicle.
“So, Attleboro was Castle, and South Attleboro and parts of Seekonk were Southgate (74). The rest of Seekonk was Edison (33) and Rehoboth was Blackburn (25). North Attleboro and Plainville were Myrtle (69). Norton was Atlas (28), Kingswood was Foxboro (54) and Wrentham was Evergreen (38). Vandyke was Taunton (82).”
OK, so now you know. While we’re on the subject, I also received this email from Jerry Chase:
“I’m disappointed that you didn’t mention what phones were like BEFORE ‘dials.’ One would pick up the handset and hear a female voice say, ‘Number, please.” Attleboro never got dial telephones until 1960 (according to my wife). My original hometown [Newport, R. I.] got ‘em in 1953!”
