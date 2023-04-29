The guy was speeding down a city street, and a cop stopped him. He was issued a warning. The next day he was caught speeding again, apparently drag racing with several friends. This time all of them were arrested. They were booked and released on bail. He was a no-show for his subsequent police court appearance and thus forfeited his bond.
Who was this guy? The President of the United States.
This happened more than 150 years ago, in 1872, and the president in question was Ulysses S. Grant.
Seems The Big U had a thing for spirited steeds. So he hooked them up to a two-horse carriage and sped around the streets of Washington. He was busted. Twice.
He put up $20 as bond and then forfeited it when he didn’t show up for court. That’s $494.81 in today’s money.
President Grant’s arrest didn’t make the papers when it happened, and only came to light 36 years later when The Sunday Star of Washington interviewed the policeman who arrested Grant, a black man named William West who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. It took the Washington Police Department 100 years to confirm it.
So stand aside Dick Nixon and Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Grant was the only sitting president to be arrested, although VPs Aaron Burr and Spiro Agnew also came close.
Well, now it’s 2023 and we may soon have a presidential election that will look like the Geriatric Olympics. But let’s look at that for a minute. The difference in age between Biden and Trump is only 1,302 days. That’s 3 years, 6 months and 25 days. Oh, and they were both born on Fridays.
And, maybe more importantly, they both have longevity in their genes. Biden’s dad, Joe Sr., died at 86. His mother Catherine died at 93. Trump’s dad Fred died at 93, and his mother Mary Anne at 88.
Hey, I’m all for “old” people running for president. I do not espouse ageism, or body-and-brain shaming, or claims of mental disabilities without medical proof.
So, let the best man win. He who is not in jail.
Saturday sermon
“Get the facts, or the facts will get you. And when you get them, get them right, or they will get you wrong.”
– Dr. Thomas Fuller
So you’re so smart
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, what river forms most of the border between the states of Washington and Oregon. My answer: the Columbia River. Getting it right were PMM, Ted M., Doug W. and Bill D.
And I made a faux pas last week by not giving you the answers to my Superman questions. For the record, they are Krypton, Clark Kent and The Daily Planet.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what three of the top seven billionaires in Massachusetts have in common. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Thanks. See you next week.