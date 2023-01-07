Yes, this is my first column of 2023 — have to get used to writing that — but let’s take a small step backward before we plunge into the future like New Year’s Day swimmers.
A few weeks back a reader, responding to my question about “nattering nabobs of negativism,” asked about Spiro Agnew. “I never heard anything about him before he became VP and after he was sent packing in a cloud of low esteem (nothing like the dishonor of today’s politicos) I never heard anything about him again,” she wrote. “Could you tell us more about him, please?”
OK, here’s the last gift of the season: the Spiro Agnew primer.
Spiro Theodore Agnew was born on Nov. 9, 1918, in Baltimore and died Sept. 17, 1996, in Berlin, Md., after serving as the 39th vice president from 1969 to 1973 under Richard Nixon. Footnote: His father Theodore was a Greek immigrant and restaurateur who shortened the family name from Anagnostopoulos.
Spiro had a law practice near Baltimore in 1947, was elected a Baltimore County executive in 1962 and governor of Maryland in 1967. Nominated for vice president in 1968, he became renowned for denouncing Vietnam War protestors and accusing Vice President Hubert Humphrey of being soft on Communism. Footnote: Beside the “nattering nabobs” quote he also coined “hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history.”
He ran into trouble in 1973 when he was accused of extortion, bribery and income-tax violations, mostly when he was Maryland governor.
With Nixon facing impeachment for Watergate, the party conspired with a federal judge to jettison Agnew, who pleaded nolo contendere to one count of failing to report income of $29,500 in 1967. He was fined $10,000 and sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation. And he resigned as VP in 1973 “in the national interest.” Footnote: He was the second vice president in our country’s history to resign, John C. Calhoun being the first in 1832, but Agnew was the first to resign under duress.
Afterward, he defended his political career and attacked Nixonites who sold him out in his book “Go Quietly … Or Else.” Maryland disbarred him in 1974, so he — of course — became a consultant to foreign business concerns.
Fascinating story, no? And so full of lessons for this new year.
Saturday sermon
“Patriotism is often an arbitrary veneration of real estate above principles.”
— George Jean Nathan
Am I the only one …
Who thinks the days of Mac Jones are numbered? He can’t win and doesn’t know how to lose. And The Double B is next.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what part of the New Hampshire auto license plate you can legally cover up. My answer: All or part of the state motto “Live Free Or Die.”
Getting it right were Doug W., Al and Mickey F., Ray P. and Ken (“It is offensive to some, including me. To live free is subjective. I’m sure the January 6 insurrectionists thought that they were living free as they encroached on the freedom of others. The phrase ‘Or die,’ besides being violent, suggests that if you don’t conform to my definition of freedom then you don’t deserve to live. Again, the insurrectionists.”).
At the end of every year the media traditionally runs a list of notable people who died during the past year, and it always seems extensive.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how many people in modern times die in the U.S. every year on average. I’ll give you credit if you can come within, oh, a million. Bonus question: What is the average life expectancy today in the U.S.? Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
The December donations totaled a whopping $690, the second best month in 2022. That brings our total for 2022 to $2,285 and our yearly average to about 191 bucks a month. Thanks. Thanks. Thanks. The kids can count on you.
Here’s how it works: As long as these contributions to the Council for Children average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. Since I started this in September 2019, you have given a total of $11,816 to the cause.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.