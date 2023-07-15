I’ve always said we all have cell phones, but we have no idea all the things we can do with them. Although I carry my phone everywhere I go, I don’t make or receive many phone calls. I do, of course, text and email a lot, and I check the weather regularly and play chess and take photos.
I read an article in the recent AARP Bulletin — that’s must reading for all of us, right? — entitled “My Phone can do that?” Did you know your phone can read your messages to you if you don’t feel like looking at the screen? Or that if you get a video call in a noisy area your phone can give you live captions of what the other person is saying?
And your phone can be trained to recognize your doorbell, your dog barking, a child crying and send you an alert. And it can translate that foreign language someone is speaking to you into English.
I’m no geek, but I counted the number of apps I have on my phone: 49. Everything from the internet to contacting Uber, to watching TV, to accessing my bank accounts, to getting an eBook from the city library, to reading all my newspapers, to checking the status of my car, you know, the air pressure in the tires, the gallons of gas left in the tank and whether the doors are locked.
And I can track the phases of the moon, and I even have one that when I type a message it clicks like a typewriter.
My latest is the Merlin Bird ID. Say you’re sitting outside and hear a bird singing. You tap this app and it records the birdsong and tells you what bird you are listening to. Wow.
Saturday sermon
“Resist much, obey little.”
— Walt Whitman
Feedback
“Couldn’t sleep this evening and it suddenly dawned on me that I had never thanked you for that magnificent explanation about tearing a newspaper vertically or horizontally,” writes a reader.
“These little vignettes are part of what makes your Saturday column the first portion of the paper that calls my name! You really are quite popular — you write about things that my old cronies and I turn to with great expectations and from which we receive a wealth of facts remembered and chuckles shared! Your work is much appreciated!” Shucks.
And: “My gambling career parallels yours. One hand of draw poker in Vietnam. I figured that if I was risking my life to earn those bucks, the potential reward was not worth it,” writes a reader. “Many years ago, my wife and I took a trip and part of the package was 5 or 10 dollars to spend at one of the Connecticut casinos on the way home. So there we were, a pair of Baptists marooned in a casino on a Sunday afternoon. We could not get near the cheapest betting game, so we just hit a restaurant for lunch. But being glass collectors/dealers, we enjoyed the Chihuly construct in the lobby. Not a total loss, and we avoided sin.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which of these states has only one representative in the U.S. House: Wyoming, Vermont, South Dakota, Delaware, Alaska or North Dakota. My answer: All of them.
Getting it right were Bert H., PMM, Ellen C., Carol W., Sandra L. and Doug W. (“Tsk, tsk. It’s not nice to try to fool your readers”).
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which of the six New England states has the most craft breweries. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
You guys donated $150 in June to Columns for Kids. The kids thank you. That brings our year-to-date total to $1,535. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.