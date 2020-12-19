There were a lot of firsts in 2020, and I’m not talking about the obvious ones. The New York Times the other day listed 18 things that happened for the first time this year.
Did you know that this was the year a country, China, launched a mission to Mars, and landed the first reusable spacecraft?
How about the year cancer was found in a dinosaur bone?
This is also the first time BTS, a South Korean pop band, was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles list, the first time France had a transgender mayor and a Japanese flying car had its first successful test run.
It was also the first time in history a telescope took detailed pictures of the sun and the Hajj was cancelled.
What a year, no?
I had some personal firsts, too. The year 2020 was the first time I walked into a bank wearing a mask.
It was also the first time Thanksgiving was turkey-for-two and the first year I didn’t take a dip in the ocean.
It was, too, the year I re-learned how to ride a bicycle, fly a kite and hike, and the first year for going a long time between hugs from friends and family.
Oh, and I never “went” to so many meetings in my boxer shorts.
How about you?
Saturday sermon
“Never interrupt an enemy when he is making a mistake.”
— Napoleon Bonaparte
I didn’t know that
In the early 1990s, slightly more than half of U.S. teenagers had sexual intercourse before graduating from high school.
Last year, only 38 percent of high school graduates had done so.
The decline spans demographic groups and has been sharpest among Black teenagers, according to The New York Times.
So you’re so smart …
Last week reader Peter and I bet you couldn’t tell me who Leslie Lynch King Jr. was better known as.
“I believe Leslie Lynch King Jr. is better known as Gerald R. Ford,” writes Ellen, and Bob and Doug agree.
All are correct. President Gerry R. Ford took his step-father’s name when his mother re-married, arbitrarily adding the junior but changing the middle name from Rudolff to Rudolph.
And did you know this? Ford is the only person to have served as both vice president and president without being elected to either office by the Electoral College.
Doug found some other interesting presidential stuff: “Although just one other president had a different surname at birth (William Jefferson Blythe III became Bill Clinton), five others have been known using their middle names as first names.
They are David Dwight Eisenhower, John Calvin Coolidge Jr., Thomas Woodrow Wilson, Stephen Grover Cleveland and Hiram Ulysses Grant.
“One other anglicized his first name: Maarten Van Buren became Martin Van Buren.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what three U.S. states end with “ana” as in banana.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
