I was just joking two weeks ago when I said I was taking a week off to celebrate my longevity, but actually I was in a place I never thought I would be again: a small cottage on the beach in East Sandwich.
This cottage is nearly 100 years old, built by hand by its owner. His wife planted the first beach plum bushes there, and now they are rampant on the sandy dunes around the cottage. Except for electricity, cable TV and an enclosed outdoor shower, not much has changed in a century.
For more than 20 years we spent a week or two there every summer with the kids as they grew up, boiling lobsters in a big pot in the kitchen, stepping gingerly and ouch-ing over stones that often covered a strip of beach on the way to the water, playing in the sand, jumping waves, sitting at night by stone-ringed beach fires of scavengered wood, walking on the sprawling sand bar at low tide. Making memories and getting older.
When the kids grew up and left we started going in September, when the beach and restaurants were less crowded and children were in school. Our kids and grandkids came down when they could for a day or an overnight.
Over the years it became harder and harder to get to the beach because the climb back up over the dunes was too steep. We sat on chairs at the top of the dune looking at the ocean and talked about how the kids used to play for hours on the beach.
Some days the fans couldn’t cool the cottage enough, some nights the beds were too hard.
A few years ago we said this is the last time we’re coming here. Before we left I took pictures inside so I would remember that last time.
But last week we went back for a second last time. Nothing of note had changed. Sometimes that’s what you like about a place. There were nostalgic notes.
In the cupboard I found a martini glass I had left there decades ago, and a couple of Providence Rugby Club beer mugs.
A watercolor I had painted — hey, I dabble — of the dining room and the windows to the dunes and ocean was gone, but the bare nail was still in the wall.
The weather was moody. Some wind. Some rain. Some good sun. To beat a forecast storm, and the usual Cape traffic, and to get back to the comfort of our own home, we left a day early. For the last time.
Saturday sermon
“The height of cleverness is being able to conceal it.”
— François de La Rochefoucauld
So you’re so smart …
Two weeks ago I bet you couldn’t tell me the name of America’s 18th largest city, which is the largest city named for a Native American. My answer: Seattle, named after Chief Seattle.
Getting it right were Bert H., Kathy H., Al F., Daniel W. and Doug W. One reader guessed Columbus.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what percentage of all college athletes earn a degree. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.