I had a sit-down with The Backyard Birds the other day. I said. Listen, kids — they used to be My Feathered Friends but that friendship has frayed — we have a problem. The blue jays, mourning doves, woodpeckers and other avians listened up.
As of today, I told them, I am out of the catering business unless you guys get serious. No more bird food. Period.
I should have said I was out of the squirrel catering business, because that was the problem: I put bird food in the feeder on the upper deck, and the acrobatic squirrels think it’s a dinner invitation.
The word “squirrel” comes from the Greek for “shadow tail” and, sure, they can run as fast as 20 mph and, sure, larger squirrels live longer than smaller ones.
Nevertheless, I tell the birds, I feel like I did my part. I bought a plug-in high-frequency squirrel chaser. It didn’t work. I greased the feeder pole. Ditto.
I laced the bird food with a lot of crushed red pepper, which I read that squirrels don’t like and birds ignore because they have no taste buds. Didn’t work.
I sprayed the feeder with white vinegar, a scent which squirrels are supposed to hate. Ditto. Again.
So, I told the birds, the squirrels eat your food while you loll and cluck around in the branches like innocent bystanders.
Now it’s your turn. You outnumber the squirrels. You have claws and beaks. You’re real quick. Take charge of your own destiny. But they did nothing. The squirrels finished the last of the food. I have not refilled the feeder. So there.
Later I heard from a stool pigeon that the birds got together and talked it over. No food in the feeder? Big deal.
We all know there’s not going to be much snow yet this winter, so the ground will be good pickings through the cold months until spring.
The yolks on him, one of them said.
Saturday sermon
“Life is truly a ride. We’re all strapped in, and no one can stop it. As you make each passage from youth to adulthood to maturity, sometimes you put your arms up and scream, sometimes you just hang on to that bar in front of you. But the ride is the thing. I think the most you can hope for at the end of life is that your hair’s messed, you’re out of breath, and you didn’t throw up.”
— Jerry Seinfeld
Am I the only one …
… that didn’t know there is a toilet seat called The Heart Seat made by Casana that measures your blood pressure, blood oxygen and heart rate when you sit on it?
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the wavelength is between AM and FM. My answer: shortwave.
Getting it right was Ellen C. (“My communications professor father might be upset, but my best guess is shortwave. He was a ham radio operator in his younger days …”).
And that was the only guess.
Now, since this is tax season — and I warn you this is really obscure and off-color, and says something about our tax code and our country — I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, if you can take a tax deduction for a child that has been kidnapped. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Note: The guys over at the paper forwarded to me last week a guess to a Smarter question of a few weeks back that they received in snail mail. OK, it doesn’t work that way. Email it to my address below. Or have your grandchild do it.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.