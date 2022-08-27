My virtual mailbag overfloweth. Let’s look at some emails.
Hearing problems
“I thought you might be interested to know that hearing aids can be found on Craig’s List,” writes Tom Faust about last week’s column. “Several years ago, I purchased one on a street corner in Harvard Square; $75 is what I recall. While not perfect in discrimination, it worked admirably well.”
Adds John DeMeo: “I often use closed captions for British TV programs.”
“I also have similar hearing problems with my TV despite having an expensive sound bar and an Aftermaster Pro audio remastering gadget plugged in to it,” writes John Buchanan. “I finally bought those TV ears advertised in the AARP magazine and they solved the problem.”
American oil
“This was a no brainer for me. My father was born in the area,” writes Brigette Cocoran about this week’s question. “The area still has working wells. Very small town rich in history.
“As a history buff, the area is near and dear to me and feel blessed our children had the experience of seeing an area perhaps still called a semi-wilderness littered with non-paved roads, criks (as creeks is pronounced) rivers, streams and glorious forests. Big native American Indian culture too. We visited Titusville and saw the location of the first oil well,” she adds.
Christian charity
Richard Vanvoris responded to the feedback last week from Tom Faust. “In your piece you speculated that the low numbers of knights killed during a French-English battle of 1119 was due to the influence of Christianity charity. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” he writes. “I propose the numbers were so low because of greed.
“The key to this is the word ‘knights.’ During that time knights were almost always of aristocratic and well to do families. If they could be captured and held for ransom a man could make his fortune. And depending on the rank of the hostage, it was quite a lot of money which their families invariably paid.
“Your statistics do not mention the commoners who died in the battle, men at arms, squires, crossbowmen and archers because they were worthless as hostages. It was in these ranks that the slaughter happened and it was often bloody and grim.
“The Kings and knights got the credit, and listened to minstrels who wrote songs of praise, while the poor people died of dreadful wounds in battle or by later infection.
“Christian charity I think had as much influence in the wars of the 12th century as it does today in the Ukraine or Syria. Nothing changes if nothing changes, and human greed will always trump charity.”
And lastly
“Thanks for your columns, they always seem to awaken a memory or a cause new thought, sometimes both,” writes Doug Wynne. “Ain’t easy these days. Instead of cowboys and Indians, do kids now play CNN and Fox News?”
“What a heavenly sound is being made by the rain on my roof — let it keep going all night and all through Tuesday,” writes Sandra Levine. “It is so needed and overdue!”
Thanks to everyone for sharing.
Saturday sermon
“I’ve learned that even when I have pains, I don’t have to be one.”
— Maya Angelou
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me in what state the first oil well was drilled. My answer: Pennsylvania. Getting it right were Bert H., Paul M., John D., Tom F., Arlene M., Gail B., Thomas F., Bill D., Kathy H., Phil H., Carol W., Doug W., Brigitte C., Bob N., Marie and Bob G., John B. and Bruce B. Wrong guesses included Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, that if “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” was the first one, the number of Oz books L. Frank Baum wrote. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.