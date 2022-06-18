Let’s talk a little about eyes of pine. In Italian, that’s “pino,” pine, and “occhio,” eye. In other words, Pinocchio, whose wonderful adventures were created by Carlo Collodi beginning in 1881.
Now, I consider myself the foremost authority on “Pinocchio” — in my neighborhood. I’ve read Collodi’s book and seen the many movies, animated and with live actors, and even the modern flick “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” where the boy is not wooden but a robot. I can recommend another good read, “Pinocchio in Venice” by Brown prof Robert Coover
The story that begins “Once upon a time there was a piece of wood” has been on my mind since I read an article in the June edition of Smithsonian magazine entitled “The Real Pinocchio.”
The delightful adventures of the bratty puppet who runs away, gets put in jail, is lynched, is almost tossed in a campfire, is turned into a donkey and is swallowed by a shark, who is advised by a talking cricket and saved by the Blue-Haired Fairy, is really a story about the importance of education in the newly unified Italy, a war in which Collodi fought.
The Smithsonian article says the book, which has just been re-translated and published anew, has a moral: “Get educated, get informed, don’t let other people pull your strings.” Good advice. The underlying message is that to be human you must care for other people. Deep stuff, Mr. Disney.
Oh, and Pinocchio’s nose grew longer every time he lied. You-know-who’s nose could encircle the world.
Now you know more than you wanted to about eyes of pine. Me, I’m going to dig out my “life-size” dangling Pinocchio puppet, pull a few strings, watch ’em dance.
Saturday sermon
“Politeness, n. The most acceptable hypocrisy.”
— Ambrose Bierce
Feedback
“In response to your comments last week about the need to update the Constitution, you may be interested in FDR’s proposed new Bill of Rights,” writes Len Yutkins.
“In 1944 President Roosevelt proposed a new Bill of Rights. It included: The right of every family to a decent home. The right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health. The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation. The right to a good education.”
I also wrote last week that the rate of people killed in wars had decreased incrementally since civilizations evolved. Tom Faust responded:
“There seems to be agreement that the rise of nation states is at least as important as civilizations ... Some civilizations, the Egyptian and Maya come to mind, were very bloodthirsty when it came to their surrounding populaces. As nation states developed, so did a unity of the people, with standing armies and the ability to seek retribution for genocide. For instance, one wonders would the Nazis have attempted the holocaust had Israel, with its present level of armament, existed.
“Also interesting is the development of ‘quarter,’ For whatever reason, it became more agreeable to accept surrender without slaying all of your opponents; or selling them into slavery.”
I also advocated last week that we get tougher on crime and change some laws. “Well, possibly,” writes Tom, “but we certainly need an increase in morality, unity and common purpose …” Agreed.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me who coined the phrase “Necessity is the mother of invention,” choosing between Mark Twain, Plato or Shakespeare. My answer: Plato. Getting it right were Bert H., PMM, Doug W., Terence O., Kathy H. and Len Y.
Now, I bet you can’t give me alliterative phrases for these three things: nightclub habitué, yellow kid fan fave and hamburger sidekick. For example, a place for sweet snacks might be Dunkin’ Donuts. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Thanks. See you next week.