The first thing I do after dragging my bones out of bed in the morning is exercise. No, not my body. My mind.
The first challenge I undertake is to work on one of my big Sunday crosswords. I do three of them a week and usually don’t finish them before the next Sunday rolls around.
Then, with my brain beginning to wake up, I do Wordle, and usually get it before I run out of spaces. If I feel like playing more, I go to WordPlay where you can play the same Wordle format all day. From there it’s Spelling Bee, where I can get creative making as many words as I can from the letters they give me. Then it’s the daily Sudoku puzzle in the paper.
Tired yet? Me too, but I’m not done. My last exercise is solving 30 Second Mysteries. I got this quiz calendar for Christmas. Each page of the calendar poses a short mystery and asks you to solve it. Too tough? They also give you clues.
Let me share with you the mystery for today, June 25. The Case: One day in the late 1930s a skilled professional goes to work and never returns home. There is no sign of foul play. The authorities conduct an extensive search but never find the person. The Mystery: What is the person’s name and profession?
Got it yet? Well, here are some clues. 1. The person is a woman who was a pioneer in her profession. 2. The woman was born in 1898. 3. The profession requires a special license. 4. It is presumed that the woman died, but some people are still searching for her remains today.
Have you solved it? The last clue usually gives it away: 5. The woman’s popularity soared to new heights after she disappeared.
Now, don’t send me your answers. Play it with a friend or family member. You’ll figure it out. Happy solving while I do a few body exercises.
Saturday sermon
“Being a print journalist is like being the best-dressed woman on radio.”
— Robin Williams
Feedback
“Terrific column!” writes Gretchen Robinson about last week’s effort. “Fairy tales are powerful in our imaginations. I adore them. You brought Pinocchio alive in a new way.”
And reader Tom Faust added this colorful footnote to his feedback here last week:
“I just encountered a tidbit of history I had forgotten. It is estimated that 60-70% of our Civil War deaths resulted from infection or disease. Assuming this was typical, better medical treatment and sanitation may partially explain the decrease in deaths you mentioned … As I recall, various communicable diseases from filth and waste, such as cholera and dysentery, were big killers.
“Fortunately, the time honored tradition of sending in women to kill the wounded seems to have been abandoned. Usually, they stabbed them in the arm pit with a fine blade which passed directly into the heart.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week, I bet you couldn’t give me alliterative phrases for these three things: 1) nightclub habitué, 2) yellow kid fan fave and 3) hamburger sidekick. My answers: lounge lizard, Spongebob Squarepants, French fries.
No perfect answers. Wrong guesses included for 1) bar butterfly and babbling barstool bonehead, for 2) Bart Simpson, chosen comic and biased baby’s banana, and for 3) burnt bun.
Many of you got lounge lizard and French fries right, like Doug and Judy W., who substituted Big Bird for Spongebob, so I’ll give them a thumbs-up.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what the capitals of Nevada, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah have in common that makes them different from every other state capital. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.