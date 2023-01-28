There are two big holidays coming up next week that you should get ready for, and they’re both on the same day, Feb. 2.
The first is Groundhog Day, an old Pennsylvania Dutch tradition which became popular in the 1800s, thanks mostly to the groundhog Punxsutawney (Pa.) Phil.
If he sees his shadow, he ducks back in his hole for more hibernation and we get six more weeks of winter. If it’s cloudy, and there’s no shadow, Spring is on its way.
Illogical behavior, yes, but what the heck …
The other holiday on Feb. 2 is Candlemas, traditionally the day the Virgin Mary went to the temple of be purified, it being 40 days after the birth of Jesus, who was also presented at the temple that day as her firstborn.
The early Christians, who always seemed to have had trouble coming up with their own holidays, piggy-backed Candlemas on the existing pagan Festival of Lights celebration which was designed to ward off evil and death and assure prosperity.
These are all rituals that celebrate light, especially with Feb. 2 coming roughly midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.
Oh, and it’s also a traditional time to eat pancakes, because they resemble the sun.
By the way, Mr. Groundhog, the current forecast for The Attleboros on Feb. 2 is cloudy with rain. And please pass that maple syrup.
Saturday sermon
“There are no problems we cannot solve together, and very few that we can solve by ourselves.”
— President Lyndon B. Johnson
Am I the only one …
… who thinks Biden, Trump and Pence should be arrested, charged, tried and convicted of stealing secret government documents? And that each should be sentenced to a month in prison for each secret document found in their possession. With time off, of course, for good behavior, like cooperating with the federal investigations. Oh, and any and all persons in charge of keeping track of such documents should be summarily fired.
Feedback
About last week’s Oreste-ing column: “Enough with the puns,” writes a reader. “Give it Oreste.” He adds: “I had an uncle with the same name; may he Oreste in peace.”
I thought of another one, too: I should be served an Oreste warrant for writing that column. My wife said, “That column was stupid,” adding, “I Oreste my case.”
I guess it’s time to give this subject Oreste …
Speaking of pancakes
In pickleball, for each serve and return of serve, players must allow the ball to bounce before they hit it. These bouncing starters are called flapjacks. And some flapjacks can be made in the kitchen — which in pickler lingo is the zone on either side of the net where you are forbidden to hit the ball unless it has bounced first.
Now you know.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how Arby’s got its name. My answer: Though it’s widely thought to come from roast beef (RB), as all of the guessers guessed, it’s actually from the chain’s founders, the Raffel brothers.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what percentage of homes and other buildings in California have flood insurance policies, within say 10 percent. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.