Robots will soon be doing everything. We’ll just have to sit back, knock one back and never lift a finger again if we don’t want to. Kind of scary. Now, here’s a little story …
Running the vacuum cleaner has pretty much been one of my household jobs for many years now. We have two vacuums downstairs and one upstairs, and we just got one of those manual push sweepers for those little jobs in between.
I remember when we bought a Roomba — the Space Age was finally here! It debuted in 2002, 21 years ago and five years before the first iPhone. They sold 70,000 of them in the first three months.
You pushed a button and the little, squat Roomba went from room to room sucking up all the dirt. Gadzooks! Just turn it on and go out for lunch and your house was clean when you came back. And I believe it even made its way back to its charge station when it was running low on juice. Like most hard-to-believe inventions, it was more of a bust than a bonanza. You know, it got stuck under chairs and sofas and whirred away for hours in the corner of a room, got shipwrecked on thick rugs and generally did a so-so job.
Even so, I had the brilliant idea to buy one for my mother. Wouldn’t she be surprised and impressed. Welcome to the future, Mom, just sit back and relax instead of working so hard. It must have been Mother’s Day or her birthday. She looked at it suspiciously even after I demonstrated how it worked. Next time I visited her I found it in a corner of a closet, back in the box it came in.
Now, of course, they’ve come up with better and improved cleaning robots over the years, and they even have some similar device that tills your backyard garden and weeds it, too. Today I don’t have any robots in my house, unless you count Alexa, which only plays music, tells jokes and reports everything she hears back to Amazon ... Right?
Saturday sermon
“If I clap loud enough, will the moon turn off?”
— Unknown
IRS revisited
A couple of weeks back I had a question in Smarter about claiming child support for kidnapped children. Remember?
Well, I read a story a few days ago about IRS Publication 525. You must use it to report taxable and nontaxable income if you, say, steal a car or take a bribe. No kidding. Anything you steal you must claim unless you returned it in the same calendar year.
You also have to report income from the sale of illegal drugs, kickbacks and push money.
Still working on your taxes? I filed mine electronically in February and got my returns deposited in my checking account about 10 days later. I never mentioned anything about TVs stolen from WalMart because someone stole them from me … OK, just kidding.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the countries where these musicians were born: Paul McCartney, Wolfgang Mozart, Niki Minaj and Freddie Mercury. Three right answers and you were a winner. My answer: England, Austria, Trinidad and Tanzania.
I guess this was a hard one. Getting Paul, Wolfgang and Freddie right was Bert H.
And about the question two weeks back, Domenic C. writes: “I didn’t know it without looking it up, but I suspected the giraffe is on average larger than rhinos and hippos. When I did look it up I found that a male giraffe weighs 4,200 pounds. By comparison, average male hippos are 3,300 to 4,000 pounds and rhinos are 1,320 to 2,090. Lightweights in comparison. How do we explain the discrepancy?”
I explain it like this: As always, it depends where you look on the Internet. My search clearly showed elephants, hippos, rhinos and giraffes, in that order.
Now “ain’t” has been around at least since the late 1700s (early on as “an’t”), so I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what these contractions stood for in old English: wun’t, cassn’t, I’st, maun’t, n’as and nathless. Four out of six ain’t bad. Deadlines is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.