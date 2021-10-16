It’s usually always a pleasure to visit your old hometown, like I did last week. Memory is good enough to bring back all the good stuff and weak enough to blur the bad stuff.
I visited my old elementary school and drove by my old high school. Toured through the old neighborhoods, grungier now than I remembered.
Saw the places my wife grew up in, the Girls Club where I had my first dance — if you don’t count the ballroom dance lessons we got in gym class in junior high.
Yep, lots of memories, visits with family members you don’t get to see as often as you’d like.
Now, getting there was another story.
Flew there for the first time ever. And the last time.
Best flight from Green included a two-hour layover in scenic Newark, a good time for lunch. Three meatballs were only 18 bucks, a beer 13. Our modest lunch was $100.
That was the highlight of the trip.
We went to the gate for our flight from Newark to our destination, Allentown, Pennsylvania. I asked if the flight was on time. Flight? It’s not a plane it’s a bus, I was told. It’s always a bus.
I guess if I had a United boarding pass that gave me flight departure and arrival times, and an assigned seat and a boarding group number, I had a right to be confused. Yes, it was a 90-minute bus ride to the big airport in Allentown.
On the return trip I wouldn’t have been as surprised.
But United cancelled the bus and the plane home two days later.
Saturday sermon
“Hit me with your best pot.”
— Coffee promo at 104 Diner in New Hampton, N.H.
So you’re so smart
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the names of the muscle on the front of the upper arm and the back of the upper leg.
This was a stumper. Nobody got it right.
Most got the bicep in the arm — although one responder said tricep — but many said hamstring for the leg muscle. Actually, both muscles are called biceps.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what the rarest M&M color is.
Columns for kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
