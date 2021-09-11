Know what every hurricane, tropical storm, typhoon and forest fire have in common? No, not global warming — sure that, too — but they all have names. Ida and “enree,” for example, are very recent memories.
We’ve had four heat waves here this summer, which is unusual.
I read somewhere that some think heat waves should have names, too, not only to keep track of them but to help us realize they can be as dangerous and destructive as other “natural” weather developments.
I like the idea. I asked several friends to suggest appropriate names for heat waves and they had some great ideas. However, I didn’t write any of them down and don’t remember them.
I came up with the obvious, Heat Wave Sweaty Betty, but it’s hard to find a whole alphabet of male and female names for heat waves.
But, how about Heat Wave AC Please? Or, continuing alphabetically, Heat Wave Boiling, Heat Wave Chill Out, Heat Wave Drown Me, Heat Wave Eat More Ice Cream, Heat Wave Fans A Gogo … Pretty lame, no? I’m sure you can do better. Good thing you have several months to think about it before the next heat wave. Or do you?
Did you hear about that elephant in an animal orphanage in Sri Lanka that had twins, the first time that has happened in 80 years. Global warming, obviously.
On the bright side — excuse the pun — a new player, tomorrow.io, is a space technology company that’s working to help weather folks get more accurate predictions about big weather events using satellites.
Not that forecasters need it ...
Saturday sermon
“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”
— Charles Baudelaire
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when that rope-jumping TV commercial says nothing rhymes with Liberty Mutual? How about puberty ritual?
I didn’t know that
The tax break exemption religious institutions get every year in the United States amounts to about $71 billion.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what country is responsible for the compass, moveable type, mechanical clocks and iron smelting.
My answer: China. I took writing paper off the list because I thought that was a giveaway, but you guys are too smart. Correct were Bert H. (“Not sure on this, but I do know that China is responsible for quite a few inventions), Terence O. (“I’ll go with my standard answer whenever there’s a question about where something was developed …”), Kathy H., Doug. W., Team Marie and Bob, Dan West ( “My first reaction, based on the Gutenberg press, and Bavarian clock works, was Germany, but somewhere in the archives of my mind, I remember hearing that the Chinese had invented, or discovered, the compass, and thinking about it more, that they had movable type for printing on rice paper. In reality, I really don’t know, but I’m going with China.”) Three other readers wrongly guessed Germany.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what two cloned animals were born in China in 2018. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
You donated $415 in August to the Council for Children through my Columns for Kids effort, bringing our 2021 total to $3,850 and our two-year total to more than $7,000. Thank you.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
