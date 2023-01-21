My kinda unusual first name comes from my grandfather, and probably goes way back in the Italian line of my descent. It’s my son’s name, and my grandson’s middle name, and I have a lot of cousins named Oreste. They are all Sonny or Rusty, too. So that’s five generations of Oreste since my grandfather immigrated to this country in the early 1900s.
My first name has caused some problems over the years, especially with teachers trying to read roll call on the first day of school, and with a chief of police and a magistrate in a small burg in North Carolina — they were the same guy with different hats — who made fun of it when I was busted there back in the ’60s for transporting illegal fireworks across the state line.
That guy had so much fun with it, I think I should have some, too.
When I was editor of a weekly newspaper in Franklin, I wrote an opinion column. The name? Oreste and Conviction.
When I was CEO of the newspaper, I felt like I was running some kind of prison. Why? Everyone was under Oreste.
Although that may also have been true of some of the ladies I dated, I did break a lot of hearts when I was younger. Know what my nickname was? Cardiac Oreste.
Is this too much for you? Well, you know what they call it when someone can’t move off a subject: Orested development.
OK, that’s enough “punny” stuff for now, but if you think of any others, let me know. I’m thinking of putting together a stand-up comedy act.
Of course, if you think this column is stupid you can always make a citizen’s Oreste and put me under house Oreste.
Saturday sermon
“Hell is other people.”
— Jean-Paul Sartre
Am I the only one …
Who found the word “nabob” in the Thursday, Jan. 12, New York Times Spelling Bee?
Feedback
“On your reference to Jeff Kacirk’s ‘Forgotten English’ calendar,” writes Doug W., “my wife of now 54 1/2 years (aka Saint Judith) has presented this calendar to me ever since we discovered it, lo these many years ago.
“Now my sister has gotten into the act by giving me the Jeopardy! question-a-day version. Every day has its own page and its own monetary prize. I asked her where to send the bill for my winnings. I’m still waiting to hear back.”
“I want say thank you for providing greater information about Spiro Agnew in your Jan. 7 column,” writes Sandra L. “I always thought he was such a strange duck, as they say. When I listened to him speak, I often found myself wondering what the topic of the speech was during and even after he was finished. It seems that he was legally ‘dinged’ for some pretty serious crimes, as I think extortion, bribery and tax violations are!
“For someone whom I thought had a rather flimsy handle on oral communication, he must have been secretly brilliant to gain the confidence of foreign business leaders to earn their acceptance as a suitable financial consultant. Perhaps, the foreign leaders were particularly dumb?
“You provided me with a much-needed laugh and smile. Thank you, again!”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me who was the youngest person to serve as president of the United States. My answer: Teddy Roosevelt, who assumed the presidency at age 42 after President McKinley was assassinated. The youngest elected president was John Kennedy at 43.
Getting it right were Doug W., Robert S., Ellen C., Bruce B., Carl B. and Bob G. (“McKinley lived for eight days after being shot. FYI: I once taught a high school class on presidential assassinations.”)
The most frequent wrong answer was JFK. Carol W. wrote: “I remember going with my parents to stand outside South Attleboro Junior High School while they waited in line to vote. There were two issues that I remember hearing: 1. JFK’s age, 2. JFK’s Catholic religion.”) Another wrong guess was Barack Obama.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how Arby’s got its name. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.