Back in the Dark Ages, when I started high school, I attended a brand new school that had just opened. The old school, which had to be renamed, was on the West End of the city. My new school was on the East Side.
There was much discussion about what to call the teams, what new mascot to create. The new school’s colors were blue and gray. There was a strong movement to call us the Rebels.
Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and we became the Huskies, and had some pleasant Husky dogs as a mascot.
So, should the Washington Redskins change their name? Yep. What if they had been named any number of other cultural slurs, like Spics or Micks or Wops. Whiteskins, maybe?
Should statues of Confederate generals and such be removed and military bases named after them be renamed? Yep. Nobody erects statues to losers, especially traitors who killed fellow Americans to preserve the slavery of other humans. Note that most of these statues were not put up right after the war, but in the early 19th century when the Klan was a powerful political force.
Sorry, Mr. President, this is not a movement to change our history. Put the statues in a museum where they can be exhibited and explained in context. We need that history.
And put Aunt Jemima in there, too. Have most of us quietly and unknowingly sanctioned systemic racism, even at the breakfast table? Damn right.
Saturday sermon
“Loyalty to petrified opinion never yet broke a chain or freed a human soul.”
— Mark Twain
So you’re so smart …
Last week reader I bet you couldn’t tell us what two states the Pony Express ran between for the 18 months of its existence? I cautioned you to be careful because it was a trick question.
Well, it was also my most poorly worded question. It should have asked how many states the Pony Express traveled through.
The answer is two, Missouri and California, because everything in between were still territories, not states.
So, the trick’s on me. Mea culpa.
“My guess is Missouri to California,” writes Ron King, one of several readers to get it right. “But if this is a trick question, perhaps Nevada or Kansas were the origins, with Matt Dillon as the Pony Express driver and Festus as shotgun.”
OK, now I bet you can’t tell me, without looking, what number key you press with Shift to get a dollar sign. And a bonus question: What two languages do you find on a dollar bill?
Columns for Kids
Well, June was a novel month for my Columns for Kids campaign. Donations totaled a record 20 bucks, lower than the $45 you parted with in February. Hey, I get it, times are tough.
Fortunately, my 10-month average since I started this in September 2019 is $234, so we’re good so far. We’ve had some big months. You gave $695 in January and $495 in May, plus $340 each in October and November last year.
This is how it works: When I transferred from a paid columnist to an unpaid contributing columnist, I decided I would keep writing my weekly column — as I have for more than half a century (gulp) — as long as reader contributions to the Council for Children averaged $150 a month.
So, think about it. Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
