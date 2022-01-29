Received a hand-written letter in the mail last week addressed to me from a guy with an Attleboro post office box. He wished me and my family well and lamented “these crazy times we live in.” Every time he turns on the TV, he wrote, “it’s nothing but bad news all over this world!,” especially people “killing and hating each other” and the “bad weather all over the world.”
I kept reading to find the money request, but there wasn’t one. But he offered me something to look forward to.
I was surprised that unmentioned was the pandemic, which has killed about 900,000 Americans so far, more than all the wars the United States has fought from World War 1 on.
A recent poll in The New York Times stresses just how divided we are on COVID. Will you change your normal activity to prioritize safety and public health during this omicron era? Democrats 65 percent, Republicans 30. Are you worried about your kids getting sick at school? Democrats 83 percent, Republicans 49.
And, 27 percent of the unvaccinated polled are not at all worried about getting sick from COVID within the next year.
The most interesting finding of the survey was that people 65 and older — I raise my hand — are the least worried about getting sick from the virus within the next year, even though that age group accounts for more than three-quarters of deaths so far. Other age groups came in at 20 to 23 percent. The old folks were at 17 percent. Are we just too gnarly to care? Am I right to rather be old than Republican?
- Oh, and this is what my letter-writer told me to look forward to: “No more sickness or pain or suffering or death!” That, the end of the world, is according to his Bible interpretation. I really don’t care what people believe, as long as they’re not in my face. Hell, I’m an old, non-Republican, God-unfearing old hack. Now, that either makes me an OK guy or, to quote the president, “a stupid son of a b.”
Saturday sermon
“Think of how many women waved off the dessert cart on the Titanic.”
— Erma Bombeck
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what these three phrases have in common: 1) never odd or even, 2) Lisa Bonet ate no basil, and 3) a man, a plan, a canal, Panama.
My answer: They are palindromes — they read the same frontward and backward. My favorite was penned by Napoleon while in exile: “Able was I ere I saw Elba.”
Getting it right were Kathy H., Bob G., Tom M. (“I stared at the paper for a good 5 minutes trying to think what Lisa Bonet has in common with the Panama Canal. As I stared at Panama, the last word in that row, I saw it! I need a coffee!”), Donna G.
And Barbara H. (“I used to do these brainteasers with my 4th graders at Willett School. My donation is on the way!”), Bill K., Cheryle R., Terence O., Kathy W. Charles A. “Here is one, an imagined newspaper headline by Craig Hansen: ‘Madam Eva’s Steps retraced! Al ‘Blade’ Carter’s Pets Save Madam.’ Now your ‘and pool with sawed-off broomsticks’ — that’s poetry!”)
And Joe H. (“Madam I’m Adam.”), John D., Phil C. (“All three are similar to ‘Rats live on no evil star’ and ‘Sit on a potato pan Otis’”), Joan P., Patricia M., Al F. (who also challenged me in chess), Bob N. (“I was about to guess Teddy Roosevelt quotes until I got to the 3rd one.”), Phil H., Colleen V., Doug W., Bob G., Dottie P., Ginger F., Joe Z. and James R.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what traditional winter activity is illegal in these eight Rhode Island communities: Charlestown, Glocester, Jamestown, Newport, North Kingstown, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.