I was reading in bed late at night a week or so ago “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, a novel about a library that exists between life and death. All the books on the shelves are the lives you would have led if you had made different life decisions.
I was beginning to doze off when I came upon these lines: “These books on the shelves are your life, all starting from this point in time. Right now. Midnight. Tuesday, the twenty-eighth of April.”
That woke me up. It was shortly after midnight on April 28, a Wednesday not a Tuesday, but close enough. Eerie. But that happens.
It’s a lot like finding Attleboro in a novel. “Thinner” by Stephen King, writing as Richard Bachman, comes to mind.
Now, perhaps you recall a short story by Ray Bradbury called “The Last Night of the World” in his collection “The Illustrated Man,” published in 1951. It was a movie, too.
In this story everyone in the world has the same dream — that the world will end that night — but they all go about their mundane lives as usual anyway. In the story there are these lines as they try to make sense of it all:
“Maybe it was because it was never October 19, 1969, ever before in history, and now it is and that’s it; because this date means more than any other date ever meant; because it’s the year when things are as they are all over the world and that’s why it’s the end.” Gulp.
Again, I was reading that story in October 1969 a few days before Oct. 19 — that was the year I moved to Massachusetts — and I didn’t want to go to sleep the night of the 19th, and didn’t sleep well.
I’m always surprised that reality and fiction are such close friends.
Saturday sermon
“A mother can be only as happy as her unhappiest child.”
— Barbara Kingsolver
I didn’t know that
The recent census told a scary story. Not only is our country no longer growing, but there are now more Americans 80 and older than 2 or younger.
So you’re so smart …
Last week a reader and I bet you couldn’t tell us what two fruits can be spelled using the same five letters.
“Melon and lemon,” writes Evelyn, correctly. “Nice way to start a Saturday morning.” Donna got this “easy one” right, too, as did Colleen, Martha, Ron, Doug, Kathy, David, Patricia, Larry, Beverly, Sandra and Terrence, who added: “Melon with lemon sounds like a tasty treat on a hot day!”
Right, too, was Arlene, who added: “I had a head start with this one. I get a trivia question every morning and this was one that I received last month. (I have a friend who sends the questions and in return I send her an Italian phrase for her to translate.)”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the name of the first vice president of the United States.
Columns for Kids
The April donations totaled $375. Thank you. That brings our year to date total to $1,890 and our grand total to $5,261. Here’s how it works: As long as donations average $150 a month, I keep contributing this column to the paper for free. Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
