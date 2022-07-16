Everything I read online is true, and if I believed that I would be a fool. Much of it is a blend of ignorance and hot air, not like the stuff you get in a newspaper, where they actually get facts from the source and photos of reality.
But enjoy newspapers while you can. They are disappearing at a phenomenal rate. Newspapers — dailies and weeklies — are dying at a rate of two per week in America, according to a report from Northwestern University.
At the end of May there were 6,377 newspapers in the United States, down from 8,891 in 2005, a drop of 2,514. Some 360 newspapers have shut down since the end of 2019, 24 dailies and 336 weeklies. In 2006 there were 75,000 newspaper journalists, and now the number is 31,000.
Some 70 million Americans live in a county with either no local news organizations or only one. “What’s really at stake in that, is our democracy, as well as our social and societal cohesion,” wrote the principal author of the report. I couldn’t agree more after a 47-year career in local journalism.
Why the trend? Newspaper revenues are down, from $50 billion to $21 billion from 2006 to now. Some of it is also due to newspaper chains, which replace local ownership.
I read somewhere about the Saguache Crescent, a weekly newspaper in Colorado that still prints using hot type.
I was in this business long enough to know all about hot type: the linotype machines pushing out hot lines of type made with melted lead, and at the end of the day all the lines were dumped in a bucket and re-melted into new ingots for the next day’s paper. All the stories in lead were laid out on a metal page frame and cast into a heavy cylinder that was put on the press.
It was a different time. After that came computers, digitization, full color, the internet. I feel like I’ve seen it all. But I hoped never to see this next step.
Saturday sermon
“Avoid petty laws and useless officials.”
— The Georgia Guidestones
Feedback
“Your column last week hit the nail on the head,” writes Roy Belcher. “The idea of American exceptionalism has led our politicians to ignore all the successful policies developed in other countries.
“Most of the world is liberalizing abortion regulations with reasonable limits that allow women sensible control over their bodies, but we Americans have turned this into a contest of political control. And as politicians focus on maintaining their own power, the needs of the nation go unattended.
“The only solution has been clearly articulated by President Biden: Americans must VOTE FOR CHANGE! Until our complacent and comfortable population gets serious about its responsibility as citizens, the politicians will continue to ignore the policies our country needs and bring forward the ones that please their campaign contributors.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many girls there are in a class of 25, where the boys have an average grade of 80, the girls 85, and the class 83. My answer: 15 girls.
Getting it right were Bob G. (“I’ve always loved math”), Al F. (“Ah, the widely dreaded word problem”), Kathy H., Colleen V., Joe H. (“Finally a question for an accountant”), Martha M. (“I had two algebra equations … My husband did trial-and-error and came up with the answer”), Robert S. (“It is simple algebra. Any ninth-grade student, and many 8th graders, should figure it out without guessing”), Easy-Peasy Guy, Ron K., Lee A., John D., Joan P. and Bill D.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, that while Japan’s gun-ownership rate is 1 for every 330 residents, what the United States rate is. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
