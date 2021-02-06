I’m torn between scampering around to get a COVID-19 vaccine now or waiting for the Johnson & Johnson version. Hey, I’ve liked J&J products since I was a baby.
I really like the idea of one shot and see ya. And it comes out of a refrigerator, not a deep-freeze unit.
Don’t get me wrong: I’m for everyone getting a vaccine as soon as they can. The more that get vaccinated the better for the unvaccinated.
Despite all the snafus, our little world’s a safer place already.
The J&J vaccine is about 70 percent effective, which is less than the other ones. but that’s OK with me.
Hey, the flu shot is only about 50 percent effective and I get that every year, and don’t get the flu.
My biggest problem is a stupid one: I don’t like to stand in line. If there was a line at the Pearly Gates I’d be scouting around for a back door.
For now, I tested negative last week, and, hey, it didn’t hurt at all. Soon, because I recently donated blood, I will know if I have coronavirus antibodies in my system. That would be good.
Finally, my advice is to get your shot when you can. It can’t hurt …
Saturday sermon
“This is democracy’s day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve.”
— President Biden inaugural speech
Feedback
“I share your appreciation of palindromes,” writes Charles Adler, “as does the character Ada in Barbara Kingsolver’s “The Poisonwood Bible.”
“What do you say to a bunch of violent and drunk monks?” contributes Terrence O’Neill. “Stop, murder us not tonsured rum pots.”
Which reminds me there’s always that eerie palindrome from “The Shining” — “redrum, redrum ...”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what phase the moon must be in for a solar eclipse to occur.
“I believe that would be new, as that is when the moon is between the sun and the earth,” writes Bill, first and correctly. Ron suggested a full moon. Joe got it right, noting “I grew up being an astronomy enthusiast so the answer to this week’s question was easy.”
“New moon,” writes Charlie. “On Feb. 25, 1979, my wife and I piled into our Toyota with two friends and our camping gear and drove overnight from Seattle across the Cascade Mountains to the arid plains of eastern Washington. Approaching the town of Goldendale, we stopped on the shoulder of the highway, set up camp, got a few hours of sleep, then awoke early to await the eclipse along with hundreds of others lining the highway. The sky was overcast, but there was a break in the clouds overhead just as totality arrived at 8:14 a.m., and the awe that enveloped the crowd was audible.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what February and March always have in common except for some quadrennial exceptions.
Columns for Kids
What a good start to the new year. You contributed $610 in January for Columns for Kids. The deal for the past 17 months is that I continue to contribute my weekly column to the paper as long as the monthly average of donations is $150.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
