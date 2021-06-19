When I was a kid shooting marbles with my buddies in the schoolyard and an airplane would pass overhead, we all stopped playing and check it out.
Airplanes weren’t new — Hey, I’m not that old! — but World War II and Korea were very recent memories. Men and women in uniform were common sights, and my grandfather’s air raid warden helmet still hung from a hook near the front door.
What was new, was our limitless future. We computed how old we would be when the 21st century arrived, and imagined all the futuristic things that awaited us.
Disappointed? Kind of.
While you can see a robot car delivering Domino’s pizzas on TV (but not around here), and you might bump into a gangly robot at the supermarket, not much has changed.
Sure, Amazon has several different kinds of robots working the stacks, and surgeons can operate with mechanical hands, and thanks to satellites you can talk to just about anyone with a device that fits into your pocket, but as children we expected bigger and better things by now. Maybe you can blame our comic books …
It’s 2021. Where are the solar-powered family cars that float on air? Or coast-to-coast train rides that only take 15 minutes? And why aren’t we all flying with jet packs on our backs? How about pressing a button and getting any food you want from behind a sliding door in the wall? And weren’t the same clothes supposed to keep us warm in the winter and cool in the summer? And how about instant programming that can teach us to do a complicated job or solve an enigmatic problem in the twinkling of an eye. And what about vacationing on the moon?
Most importantly, in the future we imagined in that schoolyard long ago, that in this century there would be no hunger, no prejudice, no violence, no war, and unimaginably long lives filled with family and fun. No Russian leader labeled murderer, no stoking fears that over-populated China will rule the world.
It would be Fathers Day every day, and Mothers Day, too, and your birthday, and every day you’d wake up to a gaily wrapped present or a chocolate egg or a turkey leg, and maybe there would be endless marble games, for the young and the old.
So wide-eyed, so naïve ...
Saturday sermon
“Several excuses are always less convincing than one.”
— Aldous Huxley
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me without looking it up, the name of the 94-year-old actress, singer and comedienne who died in 2017.
“Must be Rose Marie. Loved her and that little bow in her hair,” writes Donna G., correctly. Robert G., Kathy H., Ron K., David B., Linda A., Patricia P., Doug W. and Gail P. got it right, too.
“Miss those old time entertainers,” laments Gail; “I loved watching her as a kid,” writes Linda; writes Doug: “She was always entertaining, especially trying to find a worthy boyfriend on the Dick Van Dyke Show.”
One reader guessed, “America’s Sweetheart, Mary Tyler Moore.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, who won the Nobel Peace Prize, an Academy Award and was a runner-up for Time magazine’s Person of the Year, all in the same year.
Columns for Kids
See you next week.
