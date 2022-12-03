There was this house on a busy street, and the front room of it was a three-chair barbershop with a big, store-front window. Across the street and in a warren of alleys that wound down toward the river, lived people called DPs, who dressed differently and talked funny.
Around the corner from the house was the Haru-Garu Club, where the Hungarians met. The local rugby team used their basement showers after their home matches.
Past the cemetery on the corner, a half block from the house, was the Irish church. Two blocks further down was the Italian church, not far from the Italian Club. And there was an Irish pub a few doors down from that.
Around the corner from the house and down a block was the Ukrainian American Citizens Club. And down a block the other way was the Liederkranz, where the Germans hung out, and where you could polka on a Saturday night and drink beer in steins.
A block the other way the Syrian bakery was across the street from the synagogue, Middle Easterners of different faiths lived on the same street, side by side, their store signs written on their windows in their languages. The rabbi would pay a passing gentile boy a dime to turn out the lights in the synagogue, because by custom he could not.
In school it was often hard for the teacher to read roll call, because some of the kids had strange first names, like Oleh, Yaraslav, Katoota — and Oreste.
That house I mentioned earlier is the one I grew up in, in Allentown, Pa. The DPs across the street were Displaced Persons from post-war Europe. “DP” said the tags the officials pinned on them when they immigrated, and it stuck.
And everybody got along OK for the most part. And as far as I know, I never had anyone for dinner who was openly deluded, xenophobic, anti-semitic or anti-women. I was taught the real world’s not like that.
Saturday sermon
“From the forest itself comes the handle for the axe.”
— Matisyahu
Thanksgiving trivia
Tuck these away to amuse your friends and family around the table next year:
People used to dress up in costumes on Thanksgiving Day and go door-to-door asking for treats in the late 1800s, and so many children dressed up as poor people the holiday was nicknamed “Ragamuffin Day.”
The song “Jingle Bells” was written for Thanksgiving by some guy in a tavern in Malden, and they later changed a few words and made it a Christmas song.
The person most responsible for lobbying to make Thanksgiving a national holiday had another feather in her cap: Sarah Josepha Hale was the first to publish “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell if one barrel has 100 red ping pong balls in it and a second barrel has 100 white ping pong balls in it, and you take 20 of the red balls and mix them thoroughly into the barrel with the white balls, then take 20 balls from the mixed barrel and put them back into the red barrel, are there more red balls in the white barrel or more white balls in the red barrel? My answer: There is the same ratio in both barrels.
Getting it right were Bill D., Bill S. (“My head hurts now from trying to figure it out. Last Saturday’s column was much easier on my aging, addled brain!”) and Karen G. (“Mathematically speaking, the number of red balls in the white barrel and the number of white balls in the red barrel are the same. In reality, it all depends on the luck of the draw.”). I think not.
There were some wrong guesses. “You sure know how to torture someone who has had trouble with math since long division in the fourth grade,” writes one reader.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what national elected official called the media “nattering nabobs of negativism.” Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.