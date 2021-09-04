I spent several hours re-watching the whole “Boardwalk Empire” TV series. Yeah, it’s the kind of thing the pandemic has trained us to do. In the series, an old friend kept cropping up: Abraham Oberholtzer.
In 1803 he founded the Old Overholt distillery in Pennsylvania (the family changed its name from Oberholtzer to Overholt). His scowling visage still adorns every bottle of their rye whiskey.
I need to confess my association with Old Overholt goes back to, well, my late teen years, when I ordered it in bars that served underage patrons. Old Overholt had a nickname in winter — Old Overcoat, because if you had a few shots you didn’t need to put your coat on when you left the bar.
That was many decades ago, of course, so let’s not dwell on it. However, the last two times I looked for it at my local packie a sign said it was temporarily out of stock. The word on the street was that the pandemic had decimated the distillery’s work force and they were having production troubles. They sent out only what they had already bottled, or so the story goes. I could find no news on line.
Historically, even though Jim Beam bought it in 1987 and moved the operation to Kentucky, Old Overholt is the longest continuously operating distillery in the country, going on 218 years. It even produced and shipped rye during Prohibition, thanks to Andrew Mellon.
Mellon had a financial stake in Old Overholt, and as President Harding’s secretary of the treasury, he had the authority to issue a few medicinal whiskey licenses. So, get it?
This is surely more than you want to know about rye whiskey but, like binge-watching five seasons of “Boardwalk Empire,” this is where the pandemic has led us.
Saturday sermon
“One drinks to remember and one writes to forget.”
— Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Feedback
“I had the same problem with a fairly new Rover 2000TC,” writes Thomas Faust. “Fortunately, I lived on Beacon Hill. Not having a group of friends, and being a stick shift, I found that the starter, with the clutch engaged, would move the car sufficiently to allow me to free myself from a parking space and roll down the hill to start.”
“Our first car was actually my wife’s car. It was a 1965 Corvair Monza convertible. It was two years old when she bought it,” writes Doug Wynne. “Growing up in Dorchester, neither of us got our driver’s license until we were 18 years old. But it was more a case of no money, rather than no need. When one of the cylinders blew out, we sold it to a collector and bought the biggest lemon on wheels, a 1969 Mustang. Ah, those were the days. No more fun cars (my last was a 1976 Caddy Coupe deVille), now it’s just a minivan and a small SUV.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the translation for the phrase “Ars Gratia Artis” that encircles the roaring lion in MGM’s logo. My answer: Art for art’s sake. Correct are Bert H., Doug W. (“I couldn’t cheat if I wanted to, since I have not been able to find my Latin/English dictionary since we moved to Plainville four years ago.), Kathy H., Diane G. and Lisa, who writes: “Loved hearing the lion roar, especially at the beginning of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ as a child, because it just made the movie all that more exciting.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what country is responsible for the compass, moveable type, mechanical clocks and iron smelting. Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
