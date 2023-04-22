To repeat an old joke, it was the third Monday in April and the saps were running.
Yes, last Monday was Patriots Day — celebrated only in Massachusetts and Maine, and established in 1938 to commemorate the early events of the Revolutionary War — and some 30,000 men and women from all over the world ran in The Boston Marathon. I’m sure you rejoice with me that the 10th anniversary of the bombing passed without incident.
Now, let’s back up about 50 years. Through the early months of 1974 you find me running maybe 10 miles three days a week. Why? I’m training for The Boston Marathon, of course.
My old buddy Jim from Philly is training, too, probably running up and down the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art just like Rocky. We are dropped off at the race starting line in Hopkinton and, of course, we have no numbers since we are unregistered and both running just for the fun of it. Get it? Fun.
The gun goes bang and we take off with about 10,000 runners in front of us. We keep pace for awhile and then Jim, who trained harder, gets ahead of me and stays ahead. I plug along. People on the sidewalks hand me paper cups of water as I pass. I’m trotting now. OK, maybe jogging slowly. Jim is long gone.
After about 10 miles I stop running and start walking. And start re-thinking my training regimen. Around the midpoint, like 15 miles, I stop completely and catch the bus that picks up stragglers.
I’m dropped at the finish in Downtown Boston and I’m there to see Jim cross the line. What a day.
I seem to remember the male winner that year said he drank a case of Guinness the night before, to keep his fluid levels up. I wish I had thought of that ...
Saturday sermon
“The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.”
— Dr. Adrian Rogers
Feedback
On my Wheel of Fortune-WWE comment: “You completely missed the point of the Wheel of Fortune and WWE tie-in,” writes a reader. “WOF, despite a number of younger contestants, has an older audience, the WWE has a younger audience. The producers of Wheel of Fortune are trying to get younger people, WWE fans, to get acquainted with their show.”
Wrote another reader: “I agree with you. I would have thrown the game to the WWE too.”
So you’re so smart …
Two weeks ago I bet you couldn’t tell me Superman’s home planet, his alter ego on Earth and specifically where he works. Getting it right were Thomas F., PMM, Bert H., Ted M., Ray P., Joan G. (“Did I know this because of a misspent youth who squandered my allowance on comic books? Ah, would that I had kept all those comic books today as they might be worth more than my home!”), Nancy R., Bruce B., Diane G., Linda C., Deb O., Karen B., Jim A., Terri W., Doug W., Phil C., Al F., Patti P., Arlene and Chuck B., Ellen C. and Henry R. (“Providence is home to the Superman building shown in the intro to the show.”).
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what river forms most of the border between the states of Washington and Oregon. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. And, as one reader-donor wrote, “Happy to keep another old guy working.”
Thanks. See you next week.