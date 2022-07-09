There seem to be so many areas where we just can’t make any progress, like with sensible gun control and reducing pollution of our planet. How about something as simple and important as controlling plastic waste? We all know there is nothing we can do about these problems, right? Well, maybe we’re just not trying hard enough.
Take gun control. What developed nation has even made a dent in the problem? Well, just turn your head and look to the north. Canada recently froze the sales and transfer of all handguns. They didn’t take away anyone’s guns; they just called a timeout.
The Canadian parliament is considering other sweeping legal changes to gun ownership, including the possibility of buying back military-style assault rifles.
Air pollution? Finland has the cleanest air of any developed nation, because they have strong environmental regulations and the government invests heavily in renewable energy, protects its forests and lakes and heavily promotes electric vehicles.
And why can’t we eliminate single-use plastics? Impossible, you say. Well you have to look no further than India — yes, India — which has banned the production and sales of plastic straws and cups for starters, plus disposable plastic bags.
If they can do it in a disparate country of 1.4 billion people, maybe we should take a shot at it.
These are just some examples. It won’t stop maddening mass murders — yet — or insure a long life for our planet, but the world seems to be moving on without us while we struggle in a mire of backroom bickering and paralyzing partisanship.
America has always been great in many ways. It could be greater.
Saturday sermon
“The only place success come before work is in the dictionary.”
— Vince Lombardy
Feedback
In a recent column about exercising my brain, I should have mentioned online chess. I make moves all day, usually in five different games.
And I guess no one out there knows, or has a child or grandchild who knows, about Meta Quest 2 virtual reality.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, what kind of tree and grasshopper relative go by the same name. My answer: Locust.
Getting this easy one right were Bert H., Gail B. (“I have one shading my patio; tree, that is”), Mike M. (“This was a lay-up!”), Terence O., Kathy H., Jan. M. (“Too easy”), John D., Diane G. (“And a street in Attleboro!”), Colleen V., Janice B., Al F., Easy-Peasy Guy, Sandra L., Bill D., Barb H. (“If I am not mistaken, I think you used this before”) and Bob N. (“This is a rerun. Maybe make it harder next time: An insect and a popular walkway at an Ivy League school”). OK, I’m old and maybe I forget, and my answer, Bob, is Locust Walk at Penn.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me how many girls there are in a class of 25, where the boys have an average grade of 80, the girls an average grade of 85, and the class an average grade of 83. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
June’s donation was $55, up 10 bucks from May. That brings our year-to-date total to $1,160, a monthly average of about $193. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.