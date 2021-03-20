Several years back I used my column to collect teddy bears for the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children. Readers gave them to me, I gave them to the council and they gave them to police, fire and rescue crews to keep in their vehicles to help ease the strife for kids involved in accidents, fires and other emergencies.
I collected a few bears — OK, a couple of thousand of them.
Now I write this column every week to help raise money for them.
The Council for Children does a lot of good work for families in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Plainville.
The CFC started nearly 50 years ago, and when state funding dried up it became an all-volunteer non-profit organization helping kids with the help of people like you.
Who do you turn to when a kid wants a toy or needs some clothing for Christmas? The Council for Children. They help hundreds of families every holiday.
Who do you turn to when you can’t afford day care? The Council for Children, for a day care scholarship.
Who do you turn to when you have a talented child that needs help with music lessons or getting an instrument or music camp? The Council for Children’s Nicky O Foundation.
Who do you turn to when a kid needs a backpack filled with classroom supplies for the start of school? The Council for Children.
Who do you turn to when a family needs to be educated in financial matters? The Council for Children’s free workshops.
Now, where does the Council for Children turn when they sorely need their first permanent location to provide a clean, safe and efficient home for its programs? To foundations, to private companies, to you. They have a capital campaign to raise upwards of $3 million, and the volunteers can’t do it alone.
They do so much, yes, and now they need you. Help if you can. The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is at PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org
Saturday sermon
“God only listens when one prays for what one doesn’t need.”
— Carlos Ruiz Zafon
So you’re so smart …
Last week reader John Buchanan and I bet you couldn’t tell us, without looking it up, what spikenard is. (He wrote here about visiting Spikenard Honeybee Sanctuary on a country road adventure.)
“Without looking it up, I think Spike Nard is the name of the evil-smelling nemesis of one or more of the Marvel Superheroes,” writes Doug. “ Of course, if I could look it up, I might find something that smells better. Maybe of lavender, say?”
OK, spikenard is an essential oil, nice-smelling and said to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities. Oh, and it’s mentioned in the Bible.
Now, a lot of this is commonsense, but I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what these seven states are: 1) Its state appetizer is calamari, (2) its state cuisine is gumbo, 3) its state sport is skiing, 4) its state domesticated animal is the dairy cow, 5) its state hero is Nathan Hale, 6) its state dog is the Great Dane and 7) it’s state fabric is denim. And a tough bonus question: its state gem is petrified wood.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
