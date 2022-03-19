When I’m dozing in bed around 6 a.m. and my cell phone on the night table tinkles that I’ve got a new text, I know what it means: One of the Word Nerds has solved Wordle.
Word Nerds is a name coined by one of the more than half dozen of my family members in three states that plays Wordle every day. Religiously.
Since millions of people play Wordle every day, I presume you know what it is: a game where you have six chances to find that day’s five-letter word.
It was invented by a guy in Brooklyn to give his girlfriend something to do during the pandemic. Lots of people liked it, so The New York Times bought it and posts it every day just after midnight.
It’s challenging, provocative and fun. I’ve been playing it every day for about a month and my solving record is excellent. OK, I got snarky one day and missed one. Make that two. They were just too easy.
It usually takes me four or five rows to solve with the letter clues you get. Lucky people, not smart ones, solve it in one or two rows. Depends a lot on what word you put in first.
Being an everyday scholar, I know which two words Monica Lewinsky usually starts with. And the favorite starter words that Gerri on “Succession” uses. I tend toward the “Wheel of Fortune” formula: r s t l n e. I heard about half of the words in the English language have some of those letters. So I sometimes start with RENTS.
The Word Nerds text their success stories to the group, so you can always see how you’re doing compared to the others.
There is also an online game called Heardles for music lovers, and for word-loving low-lifes, there is Lewdle. I never knew how few five-letter lewd words I knew …
Saturday sermon
“I’ve been circling for thousands of years and I still don’t know: Am I a falcon, a storm or a great song.”
— Rainier Maria Rilke
A ray of hope …
Can’t wait for Spring Equinox. As I’m writing this, the U.S. Senate has passed by unanimous consent the Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight saving time permanent. What a shred of good news in the face of all the heartbreaking strife in the world.
Feedback
I have been reminded by my cob-webbed memory and other people about other “jobs” I’ve had in my life in addition to the ones I listed last week.
One reader shared that he shined shoes, which I have never done, but I have coached baseball and soccer and was a Brownie troop leader.
I also was a hand dryer at a car wash. The cars came out wet, and three or four of us would dry them down with a soft rag in each hand. The crew leader was an old guy we called Tip-In-The-Boot. Rumor had it that when he received tips for the whole crew from customers driving off in dry cars, he put most of it into his pocket, which had a hole in it, and the coins slid down his leg and into his boot.
I don’t know if it’s true, but he jingled when he walked …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what each of these things have in common: wind, tops, blood and newspapers. My answer: circulation. Getting it right were Judy and Doug W., and Linda A.
Wrong answers included “ they are all red/read in some fashion.” And this scientific guess: “The four words are examples of metonyms. They also begin and end with consonants. They also have more consonants than vowels.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the oceans of the world. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.