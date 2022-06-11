Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker wrote a book titled “The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined,” and its main message was that the world has overall become more peaceful. It was based on statistics, not headlines.
In a review of the book I read he noted, among other things, that:
The rate of people killed in wars had decreased incrementally since civilizations evolved.
The rate of genocide deaths worldwide was lower.
The rate of murder in European countries had fallen steadily since the 15th century.
Rape in the United States was down 80 percent since 1973.
Discrimination by race and sexual preference was down, as was capital punishment and child abuse.
His data was obtained from historical documents and analyzed on spreadsheets. The rates of death were calculated per 100,000 population.
“It is easy to forget how dangerous life used to be,” he wrote, “how deeply brutality was once woven into the fabric of daily existence.”
Pinker’s book was published in 2011 when — I guess we can suppose — the world was or at least seemed to be a lot safer than it does today, when our minds are numbed by daily mass killings and children blown apart by horrific war-time weapons procured legally in our country.
Do we as a country need to get tougher on crime? Do major laws need to be enacted or re-written or discarded. Of course. And, yes, start with the Constitution.
For one thing, the right to vote, to privacy, to health care should be spelled out. And the First and Second Amendments need a good hard, 21st century look.
Saturday sermon
“The earth belongs … to the living, the dead have neither powers nor rights over it.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Change is good
Thomas Jefferson, by the way, believed each generation of Americans should write its own constitution.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which New England state is the only one to prohibit the use and possession of small amounts of marijuana.
My answer: New Hampshire. Getting it right were PMM, John D., Kathy H. (“Ironically, the motto on NH license plates is Live Free Or Die”) and Ron K.
Wrong answers included Maine and Rhode Island, which just legalized it.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, who coined the phrase “Necessity is the mother of invention”? Choose between humorist and author Mark Twain, Greek philosopher Plato or playwright William Shakespeare.
Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Your donations to Columns for Kids was $45 in May, bringing our 2022 total to $1,105 for the Council for Children, an average of about $252 a month. Our grand total since we started in September 2019 is a whopping $9,041. Thank you.
Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.