Is there a correlation between gun violence and mental health? You betcha, as our favorite vice-presidential candidate used to say.
If you think you need to own an AR-15, or something like it, you have a mental health problem.
If you need to travel to another state to buy a gun that’s illegal in your state, you have a mental health problem.
If you like to walk around with a gun strapped to your hip, and you’re not a cop or security officer, you have a mental health problem.
If you’re a teenager who can’t vote or drink but want your own revolver, you have a mental health problem.
If you think it’s OK to keep a loaded gun in an unlocked and unsecure place, you have a mental health problem.
If you want to own a gun but don’t want any formal gun safety training, you have a mental health problem.
If you think nobody should know if you own a gun, you have a mental health problem.
If you think the world would be a safer place if everyone owned a gun, you have a mental health problem.
If you think your town, city, state or federal government is going to come after you and imprison and torture you if you don’t have a gun to protect yourself, you have a serious mental health problem.
Hey, I’m no psychiatrist. But I majored in common sense in college. You betcha …
Last week’s column about present and past bars in Attleboro got some response. In that column reader Tom Faust and I mentioned The Bancroft (later The Lyon’s Den), Johnny’s at the Archway, Mary’s Lounge aka the bucket of blood (later Oscar’s), The Green Door (later Lenny’s Lounge, which moved to Pleasant Street and is now the Pleasant Street Bar & Grill), Gus’s Grill, Robbie’s Midway and The Clansman.
Reader Mike Kane wrote first — “is being a musician an excuse?” — and added these to our list: Johnny Mac’s, FOB Tavern (later Beachy’s Pub and now Junior’s), the Park Tavern (“famous for their blademeat”), the Office Lounge and The Down Under.
“Things were a little different back then,” writes Mike. “I was served my first beer at The Green Door when I was still in high school — and the bartender was a classmate of mine!”
Then John Murray Jr. wrote, and sent a picture too, of Murray’s Tavern where his father Red Murray was the proprietor.
In operation in the 1940s and ‘50s, it was in business where The Bancroft used to be on Union Street.
And Bill Gorman wrote to back up all the other writers, and to note that Robbie’s Midway later became Mr. G’s. “After living here for 71 years you see a lot of places come and go,” writes Bill. “As a young teenager I worked at Watson’s Diner on Railroad Avenue so I knew the old downtown pretty well.”
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many countries in the world are constitutional monarchies like Great Britain. You could be off by five.
My answer: 34, about 18 percent of the roughly 193 independent countries in the world. Getting it right was Al F. with a guess of 39. Wrong guesses included 23, and 20-25.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, that if Serbia is the third highest country for possession of guns in the world at 39 firearms per 100 people, what countries rank first and second. Deadline is noon Tuesday. Good luck.
