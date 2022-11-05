Do I have to vote in every race? a voter asked me the other day at the city’s early-voting station at City Hall. No, I told the voter, who probably didn’t want to vote in races where they did not recognize some of the candidates. That’s Voter Myth No. 1.
Another voter talked about a friend who shared nearly all that voter’s views, but just refused to vote. My vote won’t change anything, this non-voter was quoted as saying. That’s Voter Myth No. 10.
Now, these myths were in the paper the other day, in an opinion piece in The Sun Chronicle by politics professor Michael Reisch (“10 myths about American politics, Nov. 1).
The first myth is that candidate quality matters to voters. Nope, name recognition is the biggest factor.
The 10th myth is that not voting sends a powerful political message. Nope, it’s just another way of saying I am apathetic and cynical but more virtuous than you.
The myths in between indicate that voters don’t prefer candidates who are bipartisan, but rather support the most polarized positions. And we respond more to negative ads than positive ones, we don’t go out of our way to examine candidates’ records or stands and we focus more on short-term concerns, like gas prices, than long-term issues, like climate change.
Reisch seems to have us figured out.
We don’t really care about family values, debates don’t change anyone’s mind — especially after early voting starts — and independents are actually less informed and more partisan than traditional party voters.
OK, then, just make sure you vote. Mail-in voting and early voting are going great guns, but if you haven’t used them, make sure you show up Tuesday at the polls and help keep our democracy alive.
Saturday sermon
“I’ve been circling for thousands of years and I still don’t know: Am I a falcon, a storm or a great song?”
— Rainier Maria Rilke
Feedback
“Perhaps Clunker Junker should revisit driving related tweets during the school year,” writes Carol Willis about last week’s column. “The worst driving I have seen has been in Florida, where I have seen three school bus drivers run a red light. One occasion was at a major intersection with two to three lanes of traffic going straight and multiple turning lanes.”
Another reader complained, gosh, about the readers who seem to get every Smarter question right week after week:
“I find this very suspicious. Does the reader have a doctorate in many studies? Maybe after 10 wins, that person should be put out to left field for 10 questions, then re-enter?
“I would hate to think any subscriber would disobey the rules or maybe they should be interviewed by another columnist for their brilliance. Jealous, maybe; tired of seeing the same name, yes.”
“Time for some rule changes, I think.” Well, at least you’re honest about your jealousy …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what Eswatini, Vanuatu and Kiribati are. My answer: All three are countries and are members of the United Nations. Footnote: Only two of the 195 countries in the world are not UN members, the Holy See and the State of Palestine.
Getting it right were Bert H. and Kathy H. The most frequent other answers were islands, islands in the Pacific and island chains. Just not definitive enough.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what soap was introduced in Milwaukee in 1898. Hint: It is named after its two primary ingredients, and you can still buy it today. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.