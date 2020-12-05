The coronavirus has been good for something: the game of chess.
Thanks to isolation and quarantine, and to the excellent TV series “Queen’s Gambit,” this ages-old board game is phenomenally popular. Again.
If you believe the folks at NPR, the games are flying off the shelves and are harder to find than toilet paper used to be. I’m not buying that. Unless people are teaching other family members to play, sitting across the board with your hand on a rook is pretty much a no-no. So, hello, chessbymessage.com.
I’m currently playing seven games online, one with my grandson, three with friends and three with people with names like Lon and Jon that I know absolutely nothing about. They saw my name, my win-loss record and my ranking at chessbymessage.com and probably thought, Heck, I can beat this guy or girl (Oreste not being that common a name).
Some of them do. But I’m holding my own, using all the tricks I learned in the Boys Club game room when I was, what, 10? Most days I make 20 or more moves in total.
You can challenge anyone and anyone can challenge you. If you both agree, then you set a timetable for moves — I like 30 days, just to be safe — and go at it on your PC, laptop, iPad, phone or whatever, from anywhere in the world you are.
It’s doubled my brain cells and is a lot of fun — except when I get sloppy and get killed. Rats.
So, d4 to you.
Saturday sermon“Men and women occasionally stumble over the truth, but most of the time pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing ever happened.” — Winston Churchill
My favorite fake newsThe Lyin’ King reportedly has already met with advisors to discuss pre-emptive pardons for Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Jared and Rudy, as in Giuliani.
So you’re so smart...Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me in what three-year period the Berlin Wall was erected, the computer chip was patented and the birth control pill of approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
My answer: Computer chip 1959, birth control pill 1960, Berlin Wall 1961.
“1958, 1959, 1960, 1961,” writes Terence. “Having no idea, my guess is 1958-1960,” writes Ron. “I offer 1959 (chip), 1960 (pill) and 1961 (wall),” writes Doug.
Adds Doug: “Another great column, humor without hurtful sarcasm and no bullying. Speaking of which, what a contrast there is between Teddy Roosevelt’s definition and use of ‘The Bully Pulpit’ of the presidency, and that of Donald Trump. Of course, we’ll never now if the latter ever studied history, and if he did, what were the grades he earned.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what percentage of current NFL players have college degrees.
Columns for kidsNovember donations to Columns for Kids totaled $60. That brings your 15-month total of donations to just under $3,000, and drops the monthly average to $199.
The deal is, I keep contributing this column to the paper, as I have for about the last 50 years, if the monthly average of donations is $150. It’s been better, but so far, so good.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761. It’s website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
